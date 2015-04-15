Indians break through for first home win

CLEVELAND -- It wasn’t the kind of season-opening homestand the Cleveland Indians were hoping for, but the fact that it ended on a positive note took away some of the sting of everything that came before it.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer pitched six strong innings and Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits and two RBIs as the Indians snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

It was Cleveland’s only win in a five-game, season-opening homestand that saw them get swept by American League Central rival Detroit, lose catcher Yan Gomes for two months with a knee injury and watch in horror as pitcher Carlos Carrasco was hit in the head by a line drive in still another one of the losses.

But on Wednesday Bauer pitched well enough and the hitters provided enough offense for the Indians to end on a high note.

“This is huge for team morale,” Bauer said. “Obviously, we had a rough homestand, but the guys came out loose today and we played a good game.”

Bauer (2-0) held the White Sox to two runs and four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth to post his second save.

White Sox left-hander John Danks (0-2) gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Bauer held the White Sox hitless in the first three innings. In his previous start, on April 9 in Houston, Bauer pitched six hitless innings, giving him a streak of nine consecutive hitless innings in two starts.

“Trevor walked more guys than he’s comfortable with, but he doesn’t give in. He competes,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

“I‘m not happy with my fastball command right now, but overall I’ve still been able to get off to a good start,” said Bauer who after his first two starts is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

The Indians’ left-heavy lineup has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, and Danks retired the first six batters he faced in the game.

But Cleveland scored an unearned run in the third inning to take an early lead.

Designated hitter Ryan Raburn singled and was safe at second on a throwing error by catcher Geovany Soto on a sacrifice bunt by catcher Roberto Perez. Shortstop Jose Ramirez followed with a sacrifice bunt, moving Raburn to third and Perez to second. Raburn then scored on a groundout by center fielder Michael Bourn, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.

The error by Soto was the White Sox’s eighth of the season. Only two AL teams have more.

“I thought (Danks) pitched all right, but we didn’t do any favors behind him,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “The defensive ability is in these guys. We just have to be able to get it out.”

The Indians scored two more runs in the third to extend their lead to 3-0. With one out, right fielder Jerry Sands reached on an infield single. Sands moved to third on a double by Raburn, and Sands and Raburn both scored on a double to right field by Chisenhall.

Cleveland knocked Danks out of the game with a fifth-inning rally. With two outs and nobody on base, second baseman Jason Kipnis walked and stole second. First baseman Carlos Santana followed with a single, scoring Kipnis and giving the Indians a 4-0 lead.

Danks was removed from the game after Santana’s single.

“You’ve got to play better than that to win ballgames,” Danks said. “I felt I had good enough control. They just found some holes and there were some other things we had to deal with.”

Bauer’s hitless streak ended with a leadoff single by first baseman Jose Abreu in the fourth inning. Bauer held the White Sox scoreless on two hits through five innings.

The White Sox finally broke through to score two runs in the sixth. With one out, designated hitter Adam LaRoche drew a walk and went to third on a double by third baseman Conor Gillaspie. LaRoche then scored on a groundout by shortstop Alexei Ramirez. Right fielder J.B. Shuck singled, scoring Gillaspie, to cut the Cleveland lead to 4-2.

NOTES: Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco was feeling well enough Wednesday that manager Terry Francona said Carrasco will start Monday’s game in Chicago. Carrasco was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of OF Melky Cabrera in the first inning of Tuesday’s game. Carrasco sustained a bruised jaw. ... Indians OF Brandon Moss, who struck out four times in Tuesday’s game and nine times in his first 20 at bats overall, was given a day off. ... White Sox relievers LHP Dan Jennings, LHP Zach Duke and RHP David Robertson combined for eight strikeouts in three innings in Tuesday’s game. According to STATS, that marked the first time White Sox relievers have struck out eight batters in three innings or less since April 24, 1974, vs. Milwaukee.