White Sox blank Indians

CLEVELAND -- Jose Quintana finally got some run support and Corey Kluber did not Friday night as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-0 at Progressive Field.

Chicago has won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 14-1.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera and shortstop Alexei Ramirez combined for five hits, including three doubles and two RBIs, and Quintana pitched his first career complete game and first shutout.

“He was sharp right from the start, locating the ball really well, and, shockingly, we scored some runs for him,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said of the hard-luck Quintana, who came into the game having received an average of just 2.63 runs per game of support this year.

Quintana (5-9) gave up seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. In three starts vs. Cleveland this year, he is 2-1 with an 0.82 ERA.

“It felt really good to get my first shutout. It’s an amazing feeling,” Quintana said.

All of the White Sox’s runs were charged to Kluber (5-11), who pitched seven innings but once again got no run support.

The Indians have scored three runs or fewer in 18 of Kluber’s 21 starts this year. They have scored two runs or fewer in nine of his 11 losses, and they have been shut out in four of those losses.

Leading 1-0, the White Sox doubled their lead in the sixth. Kluber retired the first two batters of the inning, but first baseman Jose Abreu belted the first pitch that Kluber threw him over the left-field wall for his 15th home run of the season.

The White Sox scored two insurance runs in the eighth. Center fielder Adam Eaton led off the inning with a single and he stole second base. Third baseman Tyler Saladino’s single moved Eaton to third. Cabrera, who hit two homers in Chicago’s 8-1 win on Thursday, drove his second double of the game down the right-field line, driving in Eaton and Saladino and giving the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

Kluber intentionally walked Abreu and then was removed from the game. In seven innings, Kluber was charged with six runs and eight hits. He struck out seven and walked two. Four of the six runs that Kluber allowed scored after he left the game.

“That’s a shame because he certainly pitched much better than his line,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

After the walk to Abreu, designated hitter Adam LaRoche grounded out, moving the runners to second and third. Ramirez then sliced a soft liner down the right-field line for another two-run double to make it 6-0.

“Melky’s ball landed just inside the line and Alex’s hit the bag. But we’ll take it,” Ventura said.

That was plenty of support for Quintana, who held Cleveland’s lineup in check all night. The Indians did not get a base runner past second base.

“Getting the big lead was a good feeling. Yesterday and today, we scored a lot of runs,” Quintana said. “Especially today, facing a pitcher like Kluber.”

Kluber came into the game with a 2-1 record and a 2.37 ERA in four starts in July, and he retired the first six batters he faced. But his wild pitch in the third inning allowed the White Sox to take a 1-0 lead.

Ramirez led off the inning with a single, stole second base and went to third on a groundout by catcher Tyler Flowers. Ramirez then scored on Kluber’s errant pitch.

Ramirez, who got off to a slow start this season, was 3-for-4 and made a couple of nice defensive plays in the field.

“Every year Alex has a rut, and this year it was more extended,” Ventura said. “But at the end of the year, he’s always up there near the top of the list of shortstops.”

The Indians had base runners in four of the first five innings, but Quintana kept them off the scoreboard. That included the second, when catcher Yan Gomes and first baseman Jesus Aguilar stroked back-to-back singles with one out before Quintana got third baseman Giovanny Urshela to ground into a double play.

“Once he got comfortable, he really started locating his pitches,” Francona said. “He threw strike one a lot, and then started throwing his breaking balls for strikes.”

NOTES: The Indians recalled 1B Jesus Aguilar from Triple-A Columbus and optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Columbus. Aguilar was in the lineup Friday night, meaning the Indians started three rookies in their infield; the two others were SS Francisco Lindor and 3B Giovanny Urshela. ... The White Sox traded 3B Conor Gillaspie to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Gillaspie, who hit .237 with 3 homers and 15 RBIs in 58 games, was designated for assignment on July 19. ... The White Sox had been outscored in the first inning 72-27. They had the fewest runs in the first inning by any team in the majors.