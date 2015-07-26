White Sox jump on Indians early

CLEVELAND -- The only thing better for the Chicago White Sox than having ace Chris Sale on the mound is having a five-run lead before Sale even takes the mound.

That was the case Saturday night as the White Sox scored five runs in the first inning, allowing Sale to be Sale, as they beat Cleveland 10-3 at Progressive Field. It was Chicago’s third consecutive blowout win over the reeling Indians.

In winning the first three games, Chicago (45-50) has outscored Cleveland 24-4 and moved out of last place in the American League Central, ahead of the Indians (45-51).

“They’ve pitched better than us. They’ve hit better than us. Everything. They’ve completely held us down,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

Sale (9-5) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs and seven hits while striking out seven and walking none.

“Before I even throw a pitch, we put up a five-spot. That was awesome,” Sale said.

Chicago manager Robin Ventura added, “That was a great first inning for us offensively, a quick-strike offense. Especially with Sale on the mound.”

“That’s a difficult chore any night,” Francona said of the early 5-0 deficit. “But it’s especially difficult against Sale, who has all the weapons. You saw why he is one of the best.”

Coming into the game, the White Sox had scored a major-league-low 27 runs in the first inning, but they batted around and scored five times in the first inning against right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

“Everything I threw, they hit. I don’t know. They hit me really easily,” said Carrasco (10-8), who lasted just four innings.

Center fielder Adam Eaton led off the game with a single and third baseman Tyler Saladino followed with another single. Left fielder Melky Cabrera lined a single to right, scoring Eaton.

A passed ball by catcher Yan Gomes moved the runners to second and third. First baseman Jose Abreu singled to center, scoring Saladino and Cabrera to make it 3-0.

Carrasco struck out LaRoche for the first out and right fielder Avisail Garcia reached base on a fielder’s choice forceout at second for the second out.

But shortstop Alexei Ramirez kept the rally alive with a double into the left-field corner and catcher Tyler Flowers followed with a two-run single to extend Chicago’s lead to 5-0.

The White Sox made it 6-0 in the fourth on a solo home run by second baseman Carlos Sanchez. It was his first major league home run.

In four innings, Carrasco threw 85 pitches and gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five.

“He had to work so hard in every inning, and his pitch count got so high, we couldn’t let him go any further,” Francona said.

Sale sailed through the first four innings, retiring 12 of 13 batters and holding the Indians scoreless on one hit -- a two-out double in the first inning by center fielder Michael Brantley.

“He did what he usually does, with almost unhittable stuff,” Ventura said of Sale.

“I can’t say it enough how a big lead like that allows you to settle in with confidence and throw strikes,” Sale said. “I just tried to make quality pitches and try not to let anything get out of hand.”

Leading 6-1 after five innings, the White Sox pushed their lead to 8-1 with a two-run seventh inning. RBI singles by Cabrera and designated hitter Adam LaRoche produced those two runs.

The Indians scored a run against Sale in the seventh when Gomes doubled and scored on a two-out double by third baseman Giovanny Urshela. In the eighth, shortstop Francisco Lindor doubled against left-hander Zach Duke and scored on a groundout by left fielder Ryan Raburn.

The White Sox continued their assault on Cleveland pitching in the ninth when they scored two more runs on singles by Abreu and Garcia against right-hander Ryan Webb.

“We were fighting to the end. It was fun to watch,” Sale said. “We had a six-run lead and guys are diving for balls in the outfield.”

NOTES: Indians 2B Jason Kipnis did not play because of a stiff neck. Kipnis had played in 94 of the first 95 games. Manager Terry Francona said he expected Kipnis to be back in the lineup Sunday. ... Before the game, the Indians held a ceremony to unveil a statue of Larry Doby outside Progressive Field. Doby was the first African-American to play in the American League when he debuted with the Indians in 1947. Doby was also a manager, coach and player for the White Sox during his career. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu, who hit a home run off Indians RHP Corey Kluber on Friday night, has faced eight former Cy Young Award winners during his career and, in 96 at-bats, has a .323 average with five doubles, 10 home runs and 19 RBIs.