Rodon completes White Sox sweep of Indians

CLEVELAND -- It was as dominating as a team can be in sweeping a four-game series on the road.

The Chicago White Sox put the finishing touches on their four-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 2-1 victory Sunday at Progressive Field.

Chicago outscored the Indians 26-5 in the series and the White Sox never trailed at any point in the four games.

“This place has been tough on us the last few years, so to come in here and do this is nice,” said Chicago manager Robin Ventura. “We did it with pitching and defense, and now we’re swinging it the way we can. We’re on a nice roll. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Carlos Rodon on Sunday became the latest Chicago starter to stymie Cleveland.

The four Chicago starters in the series -- Jeff Samardzija, Jose Quintana, Chris Sale and Rodon -- were a combined 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA. In 30 2/3 innings, the four starters held the Indians to three runs, with 27 strikeouts and no walks.

“They’ve been fantastic. You’ve got to have that to win multiple games in a row,” Ventura said.

Rodon pitched a career-high 6 2/3 scoreless innings on five hits, with nine strikeouts and no walks. David Robertson pitched the ninth to pick up his 21st save.

“Carlos did a great job. He was getting ahead of guys, locating his fastball well and he threw a lot of good changeups. I didn’t feel like he was in trouble at any point,” said catcher Tyler Flowers.

Cleveland averted a shutout in the ninth inning when third baseman Giovanny Urshela tripled and scored on a groundout by pinch hitter David Murphy.

Right-hander Danny Salazar (8-6) started for Cleveland and pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Indians manager Terry Francona, whose team has lost eight of its last 11 games to fall into last place in the American League’s Central Division, called a team meeting following the game.

“Things are not going the way I want them to, and that will change. It’s going to get better,” Francona said.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when catcher Carlos Sanchez, who hit his first major league home run Saturday, led off the inning by hitting his second major league home run, over the wall in center field.

Chicago scored a run in the seventh inning, which began with a one-out single by Sanchez. Center fielder J.B. Shuck flied out for the second out, but third baseman Tyler Saladino walked. Right-hander Zach McAllister relieved Salazar. Left fielder Melky Cabrera greeted McAllister with a line drive single to center, scoring Sanchez and giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead.

Only once in the first five innings did Rodon allow a baserunner past first. Cleveland’s best chance to score came in the third inning. Right fielder Brandon Moss led off with a single and catcher Roberto Perez doubled into the left field corner, moving Moss to third.

With runners at second and third and no outs, Rodon pitched out of the jam without a run scoring. Third baseman Mike Aviles hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Jose Abreu, who threw home to catcher Flowers, who tagged out Moss for the first out.

“I was lucky enough to get a groundball and Jose made a good throw home. Our defense played great all day,” Rodon said.

Rodon then got second baseman Jason Kipnis, the hardest hitter in the American League to double up, to ground into an inning-ending double play. Kipnis came into the game having grounded into one double play in 376 at-bats.

“I don’t expect us to keep playing like this. We have no choice but to show up tomorrow and turn this thing around,” Kipnis said.

In the fifth inning, Indians first baseman Jesus Aguilar was hit by a pitch leading off the inning. Rodon then retired the next three batters in order to keep Cleveland off the scoreboard.

The Indians threatened again in the seventh inning. Designated hitter Carlos Santana singled with one out. Aguilar struck out, but Moss singled, moving Santana to third. Right-hander Jake Petricka relieved Rodon, and Petricka struck out Perez to end the inning.

NOTES: Indians OF/1B Nick Swisher, who has made two rehab appearances at Double-A Akron, is scheduled to make two more, Sunday and Monday. Swisher has been on the disabled list since June 14 with left knee inflammation. ... Prior to the game, the White Sox reinstated INF Emilio Bonifacio from the bereavement list and optioned INF Leury Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte. ... LHP Chris Sale struck out seven in his win Saturday. That snapped Sale’s major league single-season record of for most consecutive road starts with 10 or more strikeouts at seven.