Indians take advantage of error to beat Sale

CLEVELAND - When Chris Sale pitches seven innings and only gives up one earned run, it’s frequently a White Sox victory, not an 11-run loss.

Friday night at Progressive Field, it was an 11-run loss.

Carlos Santana’s grand slam off Sale capped a six-run third inning as the Cleveland Indians rolled to a 12-1 win over the White Sox.

All six runs in the inning were unearned, but they all counted. Sale (12-10) is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in three September stars.

Rookie right-hander Cody Anderson (5-3) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run to get the win.

The only earned run allowed by Sale was a solo home run by rookie shortstop Francisco Lindor leading off the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the fateful third the Indians sent 10 men to the plate and six of them scored, all of them unearned runs due to an error by second baseman Carlos Sanchez.

“We caught a break, but we took advantage of it,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “When you get a break against Sale, you better take advantage of it because that might be the only one you get.”

Chicago’s only run came in the fifth inning on a solo home run by designated hitter Melky Cabrera off Anderson, who in three September starts is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA.

Sale pitched seven innings, throwing 116 pitches and giving up seven runs, one earned, on eight hits. He struck out nine and walked three.

In the eighth inning the Indians feasted on the Chicago bullpen, sending 10 men to the plate and scoring five runs. That outburst included a two-run single by designated hitter Chris Johnson.

Sale was making his fourth start against Cleveland this year. In the first three he gave up a total of six runs in 22 innings. In this one he gave up six runs in one inning.

“It was good to get those runs, because everyone knows if Sale settles in it’s going to be a really long day for the hitters,” Indians third baseman Mike Aviles said.

“Every time he goes out there, expectations are high,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s like if he doesn’t come close to a no-hitter, people are disappointed. But he’s human.”

After retiring the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the third inning in a scoreless game, Sale gave up a single to catcher Roberto Perez. Second baseman Jose Ramirez hit a grounder to Sanchez that should have been a double play, but instead it rolled through Sanchez’s legs for an error.

Sale struck out Lindor for the second out, but Aviles singled, scoring Perez with the first run of the game. Left fielder Michael Brantley followed with a single, scoring Ramirez to give the Indians 2-0 lead.

Right fielder Ryan Raburn drew a walk, loading the bases. Santana then unloaded them by belting a grand slam over the left-field wall, and suddenly the Indians were leading 6-0.

“He’s got good stuff,” said Santana of Sale. “He’s the best lefty in the league.”

It was a rare big hit for Santana, who despite 16 home runs and leading the league in walks, has struggled offensively. His .237 batting average is the highest it’s been since early May.

“Hopefully I can finish strong and help my team,” he said.

Added Francona, “we’ve been waiting for that one hot streak he usually has, because his bat is so important for us.”

Ventura lamented the error that set up the grand slam.

“We don’t turn the double play, so they kept the inning going, and it got away from (Sale),” Ventura said. “That inning really cost us.”

NOTES: White Sox LHP Chris Sale’s 250 strikeouts at the start of play Friday were the second most in the majors behind Clayton Kershaw’s 264. Sale is attempting to become just the second White Sox pitcher to lead the majors in strikeouts. Ed Walsh led in 1908 and 1911. ... The White Sox have used eight starting pitchers this season. That’s tied with Baltimore for the fewest in the American League. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was not in the starting lineup due in large part to his .236 a career average vs. White Sox LHP Chris Sale. ... In the Indians’ 72 wins before Friday their pitchers held opposing teams to 161 runs, an average of 2.2 runs per game.