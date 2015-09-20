Tomlin, Chisenhall help Indians beat White Sox

CLEVELAND -- For the last nine days the Cleveland Indians have alternated daily between winning and losing. That is no way to win the second wild-card spot, but the Indians are still in the hunt, following their 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Sunday at Progressive Field.

In the three-game weekend series, the Indians won Friday, lost Saturday and won Sunday.

On Sunday, Josh Tomlin pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Lonnie Chisenhall homered, doubled, and drove in three runs to anchor the victory.

The right-handed Tomlin (6-2) threw 105 pitches and matched his season-high with eight strikeouts and three walks.

“He didn’t have his normal command. You can tell by his pitch count. But when he had to make pitches he made really good pitches,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth inning to pick up his 31st save.

The Indians took a 3-0 lead in the second inning off left-hander John Danks (7-13). With one out catcher Yan Gomes singled. Right fielder Chisenhall then hit a 1-0 pitch into the seats in right field for his seventh home run, giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

“I was hoping to go inside on him, but it was up and it looked like he was ready for it. I didn’t fool him much,” Danks said.

Center fielder Abraham Almonte followed Chisenhall’s homer with a double. One out later shortstop Francisco Lindor stroked a single to left field, scoring Almonte to make it 3-0.

The Indians broke it open with three more runs in the sixth inning off right-hander Zach Putnam, who relieved Danks to start the sixth. Danks, who is 5-15 in his career against the Indians, pitched five innings, throwing 110 pitches and giving up three runs on seven hits.

“They weren’t as aggressive early in their at bats as they were the last couple of days, and I wasn’t able to force them to swing,” Danks said. “Give them credit for that. They were patient and were able to wait me out, and before you know it my pitch count is up, and I‘m out of the game.”

Gomes led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to center field, and he scored on a double to left field by Chisenhall, giving the Indians a 4-0 lead. Almonte flied out, but Chisenhall was able to advance to third.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis walked, and Lindor hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chisenhall to extend the lead to 5-0. Left fielder Michael Brantley followed with a double to center field, scoring Kipnis to make it 6-0.

Tomlin allowed base runners in every inning, but he was able to keep the White Sox off the scoreboard.

“I was battling all day trying to get the ball to the edges, especially against right-handers,” Tomlin said.

After giving up a two-out double in the sixth inning, Tomlin was relieved by right-hander Zach McAllister, who struck out third baseman Mike Olt to end the inning.

Tomlin, who had elbow reconstruction surgery in 2012 and missed the first half of this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in March, has a 2.02 ERA in five appearances against AL Central teams.

“He’s a different pitcher (now compared to pre-surgery),” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s more deceptive now, with more movement. Before, he was mostly velocity.”

McAllister ran into trouble in the seventh inning, when the White Sox scored two runs to narrow the Indians’ lead. With one out McAllister walked No. 9 hitter Carlos Sanchez. Center fielder Adam Eaton doubled to left field, moving Sanchez to third. First baseman Jose Abreu flared a single into shallow right field, scoring Sanchez and Eaton to cut the Indians’ lead to 6-2.

Left-hander Kyle Crockett relieved McAllister and got left fielder Melky Cabrera to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Chicago scored its third run in the eighth inning off right-hander Bryan Shaw. Right fielder Trayce Thompson, leading off the inning, doubled into the left-field corner. Thompson went to third on a groundout by designated hitter Avisail Garcia, and scored on a groundout by shortstop Alexei Ramirez.

NOTES: After making his first 63 major league appearances as a starter, Indians RHP Trevor Bauer made his first relief appearance Saturday night, pitching a scoreless ninth inning. ... Cleveland’s Triple-A Columbus affiliate won the International League championship Saturday with a 3-0 win over Indianapolis. ... White Sox RHP David Robertson is just the third pitcher to have 30-plus saves in his first season with the team. The others are Dustin Hermanson in 2005 and Bob James in 1985. ... Heading into Sunday, White Sox pitchers led the American League with 88 quality starts.