Ramirez's bad-hop single gives Indians sweep of White Sox

CLEVELAND -- For this victory there was plenty of credit to go around, but Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said not to forget the most important people of all.

"Let's give credit to our grounds crew for putting that bad hop in there," joked Francona.

Jose Ramirez's bad-hop single drove in the winning run as the Indians completed a three-game series sweep with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Progressive Field.

"We tried everything. This was a tough one to lose," said Chicago manager Robin Ventura.

The win extends the Indians' home winning streak to eight games.

The victory went to Dan Otero (2-0), who pitched a scoreless top of the 10th.

Rajai Davis led off the bottom of the 10th with a double into the left-field corner, his fourth hit of the game, off David Robertson (0-1). A sacrifice bunt by Jason Kipnis moved Davis to third.

The White Sox intentionally walked Francisco Lindor and Mike Napoli to load the bases with one out.

"Napoli has good numbers against Robertson, and he can hit a fly ball," said Ventura, in explaining his decision to intentionally walk the Indians' cleanup hitter. "Plus I'd rather load them and have a force out everywhere."

Ventura then went with a five-man infield and two-man outfield. Carlos Santana popped out to third for the second out, and Ventura went back to the conventional four-man infield and three-man outfield.

Ramirez hit a sharp groundball that bounced over the glove of first baseman Jose Abreu for a single, driving in Davis with the winning run.

"Jose needs to try to either knock it down or smother it, but it ate him up," Ventura said.

"We kept putting pressure on them," Francona said. "The bad hop doesn't matter if nobody is on base."

It was another big hit for Ramirez, who is hitting .414 (12-for-29) with two outs and runners in scoring position.

"He's been huge for us in driving in runs," Davis said. "He drives the ball all over the park so they don't know where to play him."

Chicago had a chance to score in the top of the eighth inning when Adam Eaton doubled with one out. With Abreu the batter Francona brought in Bryan Shaw in relief of starter Carlos Carrasco.

Abreu, who was 1-for-10 lifetime vs. Shaw, popped out for the second out, and Shaw retired Melky Cabrera on a groundout to end the inning.

"They have such great pitching that if you don't take advantage of your opportunities it will cost you," Ventura said.

Carrasco pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and five hits with six strikeouts and four walks. It was his eighth start of the season, but only his third after spending most of the month of May on the disabled list with a strained groin.

"Today I found it. I feel now the way I feel before I got hurt," Carrasco said.

For six innings it was a pitcher's duel between Carrasco and White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon.

Both pitchers gave up a run in the first inning and a solo home run in the fourth. Rodon came into the game with a record of 3-0 and a 1.52 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) versus Cleveland.

In 6 1/3 innings, Rodon threw 99 pitches, giving up two runs and eight hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

"He was good, but every time we scored, they scored. If he can get rid of those lapses he'll be OK," Ventura said.

An RBI double by Abreu gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Indians tied it with a sacrifice fly by Napoli in the bottom of the first.

The White Sox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth on a solo home run by Cabrera, who came into the game with a .444 career average against Carrasco.

The Indians got that run back in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Juan Uribe to tie the game at 2-2.

NOTES: Indians 1B Mike Napoli has hit 15 home runs, 11 of them at Progressive Field. Napoli is tied for the American League lead for most home runs at home. ... The Indians entered the game with a record of 2-4 versus Minnesota, and Sunday's victory makes them 19-6 against all the other American League Central teams. ... The White Sox, who lead the American League in fielding percentage, have played errorless ball in 37 of their last 45 games, including a franchise-record 12-game errorless streak in early May. ...The White Sox have signed one of their two first-round picks in the June draft, RHP Zack Burdi, from the University of Louisville. Chicago selected Burdi with the 26th overall pick.