Kipnis, Kluber lead Indians past White Sox

CLEVELAND -- Baseball games frequently come down to pitching, and on Tuesday, Cleveland's was better than Chicago's.

Jason Kipnis had three hits, and Corey Kluber outpitched Jose Quintana as the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 at Progressive Field.

The Indians scored single runs in the first, third and seventh innings, and Kluber and two relievers made it stand up.

Kluber (13-8) pitched six innings, allowing one run and seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Andrew Miller retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, and closer Cody Allen pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his 23rd save.

Cleveland's defense was also outstanding, making a handful of highlight-worthy plays, particularly third baseman Jose Ramirez and shortstop Francisco Lindor.

"We played a really good defensive game, and had to," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "It was the kind of game where if you make a mistake, you lose."

In seven starts since his last loss July 3, Kluber is 5-0 with a 1.65 ERA.

"The ball is coming out of his hand so crisp," Francona said. "He looks like his tank is full, which is really good for us."

White Sox manager Robin Ventura was also impressed.

"He has movement on everything, especially the fastball he throws in on left-handers that moves back over the inner half and freezes the hitter," Ventura said.

Kluber, Miller and Allen combined to retire the last 10 consecutive hitters to end the game. In his two innings, Miller faced six batters and retired them all on 16 pitches, 12 of them strikes. He recorded five groundouts and one strikeout.

"Strikeouts are nice, but I'll take quick groundouts anytime, especially with the defense we played tonight," said Miller.

"It's one thing to have his stuff, which is really good," Francona said of Miller. "But he doesn't mess around. He just keeps firing strikes."

Quintana (9-9) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

"It's frustrating for Jose to do exactly what he's supposed to do and lose," said Ventura, whose team is 2-8 against the American League Central Division-leading Indians.

"You're looking at a team that can pitch, obviously," Ventura said. "Offensively, they can do a lot of different things. They are athletic. They have some switch hitters. They are really tough, and they can match up against lefties or righties."

Chicago's only run came on a homer by Justin Morneau in the sixth inning.

Leading 2-1, the Indians scored an insurance run in the seventh inning. Roberto Perez led off with a double into the left-center-field gap off reliever Matt Albers. Perez went to third on a Rajai Davis groundout.

Left-hander Dan Jennings came out of the bullpen to face the left-handed-hitting Kipnis, who lined the first pitch to right field for a single, scoring Perez and giving the Indians a 3-1 lead.

Cleveland reached Quintana for a run in the first inning on an RBI double by Lindor.

In the third inning, Davis led off with a walk. He was picked off first, so he ran to second. First baseman Jose Abreu threw to shortstop Tim Anderson, but Davis dived around the attempted tag and was safe with his league-leading 33rd stolen base.

Quintana retired the next two batters, but Mike Napoli ripped a single down the left field line, scoring Davis and pushing Cleveland's lead to 2-0.

Kluber did not have a 1-2-3 inning.

"It wasn't the smoothest outing, but I was able to make pitches when I had to," Kluber said.

Miller added, "He's a Cy Young winner. Nobody wants to face guys like that."

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley underwent successful surgery Monday to address chronic biceps tendinitis in his right shoulder. Brantley, who missed virtually all of the 2016 season because of setbacks in his rehab from labrum surgery last November, is expected to make a full recovery in four months. ... Indians OF Rajai Davis, 35, leads the American League in stolen bases. Davis could become only the third player in AL history to lead the league in steals at age 35 or older. The last to do it was Oakland's Rickey Henderson, who had 66 in 1998 at age 39. The only other player to accomplish the feat was Eddie Collins of the White Sox, in 1924 at age 37 and 1923 at age 36. ... The White Sox will recall RHP Anthony Ranaudo from Triple-A Charlotte to start Wednesday night vs. Cleveland. Ranaudo posted a 6-5 mark with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts with Triple-A. ... Chicago OF Adam Eaton leads the majors with 17 outfield assists. He is on a pace for 24, which would be the most by a White Sox OF since Bibb Falk's 26 in 1924.