White Sox snap six-game slide, beat Indians

CLEVELAND -- Jose Quintana is one of the least supported pitchers in the American League but Saturday night, his teammates tried to make it up to him.

Jose Abreu and Carlos Sanchez had three hits apiece and Todd Frazier homered as the Chicago White Sox and Quintana beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 at Progressive Field.

Cleveland's four-game winning streak and Chicago's six-game slide were snapped.

Quintana (13-11) held Cleveland to one run on six hits over six innings to get the win. He struck out two and walked three. The offensive outburst by his teammates was a refreshing change for the 27-year-old left-hander.

Quintana's 4.04 run support is the sixth-lowest in the American League. At one point in May and June, the White Sox scored one run or fewer for Quintana in seven consecutive starts.

"I wish we could score for him like this every time he goes out there," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "Everyone knows his record would be much better if we scored for him."

Quintana has held opposing teams to two or fewer runs in 20 of his 32 stats, which makes his 13-11 record very deceiving.

Cleveland starter Cody Anderson (2-5), one of eight relievers who pitched for Cleveland in a bullpen game, gave up two runs and four hits in two innings to take the loss.

The win stalled Cleveland's quest to clinch the American League's Central Division title. The Indians' magic number for clinching was reduced to two, though, with Detroit's loss to Kansas City.

Leading 3-1, the White Sox added a run in the sixth inning. Frazier, led off against Shawn Armstrong, pounded a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for his 39th home run.

The White Sox turned the rout into a bigger rout with four runs in the eighth inning on RBI hits by Avisail Garcia, Sanchez and Leury Garcia, plus a run-scoring wild pitch.

The Indians looked like they were going to make short work of Quintana. They loaded the bases with one out in the first inning and with no outs in the second but scored only one run.

Quintana got Carlos Santana to ground into an inning-ending double play in the first. In the second, an RBI single by Rajai Davis cut the Chicago lead to 2-1.

"In the first inning I was missing my spots too much. But after that I tried to throw more first pitch strikes," Quintana said.

"The first two innings were a little rough. He was struggling with his location," Ventura said. "But he gritted through it and got us to a point where we could score some runs and separate."

Quintana held Cleveland scoreless on two hits over his last four innings.

"We had some really good chances to score early and didn't do much with them, and when we let (Quintana) off the hook, he found himself," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

"Giving up just one run is big, especially against that team," Quintana said. "I started slowly, but I started throwing more strikes and finished strong."

The Indians, who scored 10 runs on 13 hits in winning the first game of the series 10-4 Friday night, couldn't muster much offense Saturday.

Davis, Jose Ramirez and Brandon Guyer had two hits apiece for the Indians.

The Indians, whose starting rotation is in a state of flux, don't have a designated No. 5 starter at the moment and Francona has used his bullpen to get through whenever that turn in to rotation comes up.

This was one of those games and it was started by Anderson, who gave up two runs in the top of the first.

Tim Anderson led off with a single to right field and went to second on a wild pitch. Melky Cabrera doubled, scoring Anderson with the first run. Abreu followed with a single, scoring Cabrera to make it 2-0.

The White Sox added a run in the fifth against Perci Garner. With one out, Garcia singled, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Roberto Perez. Garner struck out Anderson for the second out, but Cabrera singled to left, giving Chicago a 3-1 lead.

NOTES: White Sox OF Adam Eaton was not in the starting lineup as he tried to recover from crashing into the center field wall while catching a fly ball hit by C Roberto Perez in the sixth inning of Friday's game. Eaton, who had to leave the game after the play, said he hit his head, left shoulder and left hip when he collided with the wall but was feeling better. ... Sunday will mark Chicago's final road game of the season. It is 32-48 on the road. ... Indians 1B Mike Napoli has 100 RBIs. That's the most RBIs by a Cleveland right-handed hitter since 3B Travis Fryman had 106 in 2000. ... The Indians have been in first place in the American League Central since June 4.