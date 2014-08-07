Preview: White Sox at Mariners

After a scorching July, Dustin Ackley isn’t showing any signs of cooling off in August. The 26-year-old looks to keep streaking along on Thursday as the Seattle Mariners open a four-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox. Ackley, who homered in Seattle’s 7-3 victory over reeling Atlanta on Wednesday, has gone deep three times in his last six contests and is hitting .346 since July 1.

The Mariners have won five of eight overall to reside one game behind Toronto in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Chicago, which sits six games in back of the Blue Jays, has dropped four of its last five - including two of three to Texas. Dayan Viciedo homered in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss versus the Rangers and also went deep in his last outing versus Thursday starter Roenis Elias.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (4-6, 4.36 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (8-9, 4.19)

Carroll collected his second straight no-decision and extended his winless stretch to three after allowing four runs in seven innings against Minnesota on Saturday. The 29-year-old, who last won July 12, has permitted 10 runs in his last 18 innings after scattering three hits over 11 2/3 scoreless frames in his previous two outings. Carroll has yet to face the White Sox, but has struggled with his control after issuing 29 walks in 86 2/3 innings this season.

Elias suffered his fourth loss in five decisions despite yielding two runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 2-1 setback to Baltimore on Friday. The 26-year-old Cuban will look to redeem himself after allowing five runs in as many innings en route to a 7-1 loss to the White Sox on July 4. Elias has kept the ball in the park in each of his last four starts after permitting seven in his previous six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle RF Logan Morrison belted a three-run homer Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

2. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez is 15-for-38 with nine RBIs and seven RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Mariners OF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) is expected to join Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday to begin his rehab assignment.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, White Sox 3