Preview: White Sox at Mariners

After spending many an August out of contention, the Seattle Mariners are relishing being in the thick of the action this time around. The Mariners vie for their seventh win in 10 outings when they play the second contest of a four-game series versus the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Dustin Ackley has fueled the charge by homering in consecutive contests and four times in the last seven outings.

Robinson Cano joined Ackley, Endy Chavez and Kyle Seager by going deep in Thursday’s 13-3 series-opening victory and is riding a nine-game hitting streak for the Mariners, who reside a half-game behind Kansas City for the American League’s second wild card. The White Sox aren’t doing themselves any favors with losses in five of their last six to drop 6 1/2 games behind the Royals. Dayan Viciedo belted a two-run homer in the series opener, but is 0-for-8 in his career versus Friday starter Hisashi Iwakuma.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-7, 3.04 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (9-6, 2.94)

Quintana settled for a no-decision in his last outing despite allowing one unearned run on five hits in as many innings in a 16-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The no-decision was the sixth in the last nine outings for the 25-year-old Colombian, who also received that fate after scattering four hits and striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings against Seattle on July 5. Quintana has yet to record a decision in four career appearances (three starts) versus the Mariners.

Iwakuma suffered his second loss in three outings despite yielding one run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings in a 1-0 setback to Baltimore on Sunday. The 33-year-old Japanese hurler has been impressive in four career appearances versus Chicago, but only has one save to show for it. Iwakuma scattered three hits and did not walk a batter over eight sizzling innings against the White Sox in his last meeting June 5, 2013, but walked away with a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison, who is riding an eight-game hitting streak, is 2-for-3 in his career versus Quintana.

2. The AL Player of the Month for July, Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu is just 3-for-19 in his last six contests.

3. Seager has collected five hits in the last two games after going 1-for-14 in his previous four contests.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, White Sox 2