Preview: White Sox at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to bounce back from a frustrating loss when they host the Chicago White Sox in the finale of a four-game set Sunday. After rolling to wins in the first two games of the series, the Mariners on Saturday gave up the tying run in the seventh inning and the go-ahead run in the 10th after a critical error in falling 2-1 to the White Sox. Seattle hit into a double play to end three of its last four innings while seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end.

The setback dropped the Mariners into a three-way tie with New York and Toronto - 1 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the second wild card spot in the American League. It also prevented them from recording their first five-game winning streak of the season (on their fourth try) and kept the club below .500 at home (30-32). The White Sox, who received the go-ahead RBI from Conor Gillaspie in the 10th, snapped a four-game slide and improved to 10-4 in Seattle since May 2011.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT Sports (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (9-7, 4.93 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-5, 4.35)

Since a solid start at Cleveland on July 13 that dropped his ERA below 4.00, Danks has given up 24 runs in 21 innings over the span of four outings. The veteran served up four home runs and gave up a season-high nine runs in a 16-0 loss to Texas on Tuesday and leads the American League with 23 home runs allowed. Danks has a 2.56 ERA in eight career starts in Seattle.

Ramirez has shuttled back and forth between Seattle and Triple-A Tacoma all season after opening the year in the big-league rotation. He tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in a season-high seven innings in a tough loss to the New York Mets on July 22 before returning to the minors for the fourth time. Ramirez is 0-3 despite a 3.29 ERA in five starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners CF Austin Jackson is 18-for-45 with three home runs against Danks.

2. Chicago has 27 road wins, already one more than its 2013 total.

3. Seattle SS Chris Taylor has hit safely in each of his 11 starts.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, White Sox 3