Preview: White Sox at Mariners

The Chicago White Sox have awoken from an offensive slumber and look to continue the production in Saturday’s road contest against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago has racked up 19 runs and 28 hits while winning its last two games after scoring three or fewer runs in seven of the previous eight contests.

White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez had four RBIs in Friday’s 11-4 rout of the Mariners and is 10-for-26 over his past eight games. Catcher Tyler Flowers had just two RBIs all month before driving in three Friday, and shortstop Alexei Ramirez scored three runs and was one of six Chicago players with two or more hits. Seattle has dropped five of its last seven games and has allowed seven or more runs on five occasions during the stretch. Right fielder Nelson Cruz smashed his major league-leading 37th homer — his 10th in August — and is three shy of his career high set last season for Baltimore.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Carlos Rodon (5-5, 4.42 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (0-2, 3.14)

Rodon pitched well in his last turn when he gave up two runs — both on solo homers — and four hits in eight innings while losing to the Los Angeles Angels. That followed up an even better outing six days earlier against the Angels when he struck out a career-best 11 and blanked them on four hits over seven shutout innings in a 3-0 victory. Rodon has struggled with consistency issues and has allowed seven or more runs in three of his last 11 starts.

Nuno is making his fourth start of the season and has yet to pitch more than five innings. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings versus Boston. Nuno wasn’t involved in the decision in his lone career start against the White Sox as he gave up three runs and nine hits in seven innings on May 24, 2014, as a member of the New York Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 1B Jesus Montero is 2-for-22 over his last seven contests.

2. Chicago 3B Tyler Saladino is 5-for-9 with three RBIs over the past two games.

3. Seattle placed LHP Joe Beimel (shoulder) on the disabled list and recalled LHP Rob Rasmussen from Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Mariners 4