Preview: White Sox at Mariners

The Chicago White Sox have scored 25 runs during their three-game winning streak and attempt to continue the scoring spree Sunday, when they conclude their three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners. Chicago scored two runs in the ninth inning Saturday to stave off defeat and added three in the 10th for a 6-3 win that dropped Seattle to a season-worst 11 games below .500.

Chicago has collected 36 hits during the winning streak to follow up an eight-game stretch during which it scored three or fewer runs on seven occasions. Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 with a walk on Saturday and has reached base in 32 consecutive games, going hitless just twice during that span. Cruz leads the majors with 37 homers - three shy of his career high set last season with Baltimore - and has gone deep 10 times this month. Former closer Fernando Rodney was designated for assignment after the Mariners’ sixth loss in eight games while current closer Carson Smith has blown two of his last three save opportunities, including Saturday’s defeat.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (6-10, 4.61 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (8-7, 4.60)

Danks has lost two straight decisions after winning his previous three. He fell to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn, when he gave up five runs (four earned) and five hits over seven innings. Danks is 7-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 14 career starts against Seattle and struggles against Austin Jackson (.429, three homers in 49 at-bats) and Robinson Cano (6-for-15, one homer).

Walker has recorded one victory and five no-decisions in his last six outings. He wasn’t involved in the decision in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and 10 hits in six innings against Texas. Walker lost his lone start against the White Sox as he walked five while giving up one run and two hits in four frames on July 6, 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-5 on Saturday and is 3-for-19 over his last four contests.

2. Seattle LF Franklin Gutierrez had his second three-hit performance of the month and reached base four times on Saturday to raise his August average to .350 in 40 at-bats.

3. Chicago RHP David Robertson had allowed one run in five of his last seven appearances before pitching a perfect 10th on Saturday for his 25th save.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Mariners 3