Preview: White Sox at Mariners

The Chicago White Sox attempt to put an end to their losing streak when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Chicago finally scored some runs in the opener but saw its skid reach five games as closer David Robertson was unable to preserve a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning.

The White Sox recorded a total of one run over their previous four contests before matching it two batters into Monday's loss. Seattle also had been having problems crossing the plate, as it recorded just one run in each of its previous two games and was one inning away from being shut out. Adam Lind delivered the big blow for the Mariners on Monday, launching his second three-run homer in five games while pinch-hitting with two outs. Kyle Seager went 1-for-4, giving him at least one hit in 17 of his last 18 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (7-8, 3.21 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade Miley (6-6, 5.44)

Quintana looks to win his third consecutive start as he takes his first turn of the second half. The 27-year-old Colombian, who tossed a scoreless frame in the All-Star Game, notched the victory against Atlanta on July 9 despite yielding four runs and five hits — three homers — in six innings. Quintana has yet to defeat Seattle in his career, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six meetings (five starts).

Miley lost his fourth straight start on July 9, when he was tagged for four runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings at Kansas City. The 29-year-old from Louisiana has not been victorious since scattering four hits over seven scoreless frames on June 7 against Cleveland. Miley has made three career starts against Chicago, going 1-2 with a 6.52 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier is four home runs away from reaching 30 for the second straight season.

2. Seattle LF Franklin Gutierrez registered his first two-hit performance since June 26, which also is when he last recorded an RBI (three).

3. Chicago has totaled four runs during its five-game losing streak after scoring at least five in each of its previous three contests.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Mariners 2