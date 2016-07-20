Preview: White Sox at Mariners

Seattle ace Felix Hernandez takes the mound for the first time in seven-plus weeks Wednesday when the Mariners conclude a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox. Hernandez suffered a calf injury during a start against the Minnesota Twins on May 27 and will be activated from the disabled list prior to the contest.

The Mariners were nine games above .500 when Hernandez was injured and went 19-28 during his absence. "I was going crazy (in the early) weeks when I wasn't with the team," Hernandez told reporters. "It was the worst time of my career, but I'm good now. I'm ready to go." Chicago halted a five-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory Tuesday after totaling just four runs during its skid. White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier belted a two-run homer — his 27th — while left fielder Melky Cabrera and second baseman Brett Lawrie hit solo shots.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (2-5, 4.40 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (4-4, 2.86)

Gonzalez has lost four of his last five decisions and gave up seven or more runs in two of the outings. He lost to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn when he allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings. Gonzalez is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners and has controlled Robinson Cano (4-for-27, one homer) while struggling with Adam Lind (8-for-18, one homer).

Hernandez has won 12 or more games in each of the past seven seasons and will need a strong final two-plus months to get there again. He limited opposing batters to a .217 average in his first 10 starts but his strikeouts-to-walks ratio (53 to 26) is on pace to be the worst of his stellar career. Hernandez is just 4-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 16 career starts against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano slugged his 22nd homer in Tuesday's loss — his highest output in three seasons with the club.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is mired in a 19-game homerless drought.

3. Seattle SS Ketel Marte (viral infection) sat out for the second straight game.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, White Sox 2