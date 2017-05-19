Preview: White Sox at Mariners

American League batting leader Jean Segura continues to energize his team's offense and looks to extend his career-best hitting streak to 18 games when the Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Segura, who is batting .359, reached base three times and slugged a three-run homer as Seattle posted a 5-4 victory in Thursday's opener.

The Mariners also received a spark from Jarrod Dyson in the opener as the speedster went 2-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and two stolen bases to take over the AL lead with 12 thefts. Seattle blew a 4-0 lead on Thursday before pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia singled in the winner in the bottom of the ninth inning to boost the club's home record to 13-6. The White Sox are 0-4 on their 10-game road trip and have lost seven consecutive contests away from home, matching their longest such skid since the 2015 season. Todd Frazier went 2-for-4 with a homer in the opener and is 6-for-16 with four blasts and eight RBIs in four career games at Safeco Field.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (3-2, 4.79)

Quintana did not factor in the decision in his last outing after giving up three runs and five hits over seven innings against San Diego. The 28-year-old has posted a 2.13 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in his last 11 starts versus AL West teams. Quintana is 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against the Mariners and has limited Kyle Seager to 2-for-19 hitting but both hits are homers.

Miranda recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in five innings against Toronto but yielded one run and three hits in a no-decision. The 28-year-old has enjoyed success at home, going 6-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) at Safeco Field. Miranda lost to the White Sox in Chicago last season when he gave up three runs and five hits over four innings, serving up a homer to fellow Cuban Jose Abreu.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox SS Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 with a homer in the opener and is 13-for-28 with two blasts during his seven-game winning streak.

2. Mariners LHP James Paxton (forearm) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Thursday and remains on track to make a rehab start in the middle of next week.

3. Chicago CF Leury Garcia (elbow) departed Thursday's game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, White Sox 4