Preview: White Sox at Mariners

A day after posting the first win of their 10-game road trip, the Chicago White Sox look to make it two in a row when they continue their four-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Chicago began its trek with three losses to the Los Angeles Angels and dropped the series opener in Seattle before edging the Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday.

Melky Cabrera delivered a two-out RBI double in the 10th while Jose Quintana and David Robertson combined on a one-hitter for the White Sox, who had dropped seven straight on the road. Seattle's lone hit was a leadoff triple in the second inning by Danny Valencia, who scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Gamel. The setback denied the Mariners a three-game winning streak and dropped them to 3-2 on their seven-game homestand. Guillermo Heredia was the lone member of the Mariners who didn't strike out Friday and has not been fanned over his last five contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.70 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (2-3, 4.53)

Pelfrey remains in search of his first win with Chicago after yielding four runs on three hits and three walks over 4 2/3 frames in a road setback against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. The 33-year-old native of Ohio has given up three or more runs in each of his five turns this season and has yet to last six innings, working a season-high 5 1/3 in a loss at Kansas City on May 3. Pelfrey has yet to defeat Seattle in his career, going 0-1 with a 4.42 ERA in three starts.

Gallardo ended his three-start winless streak Monday with a triumph over Oakland in which he allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings. It matched the longest outing of the season for the 31-year-old Mexican, who also worked 6 1/3 frames at Oakland on April 23. Gallardo has been outstanding against Chicago in three career starts, allowing three runs - two earned - over 17 innings while posting a 1-0 record.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu 7-for-23 with three homers and five RBIs on the team's road trip.

2. Chicago CF Leury Garcia was kept out of the starting lineup Friday after being hit on the elbow by a pitch in the series opener but entered the game as a pinch-runner and scored the winning run.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano (quadriceps) participated in batting practice on Friday and is on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, White Sox 3