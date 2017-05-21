The Chicago White Sox appear to have found the formula for success on the road and look to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Sunday for the finale of their four-game series. Chicago began its 10-game trek with four losses as its slide on the road reached seven contests before it outscored Seattle 18-2 in back-to-back triumphs.

Avisail Garcia continued his torrid pace on the road trip Saturday, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs in Chicago's 16-1 victory. The 25-year-old Venezuelan, who leads the American League with a .357 average, is 11-for-23 with nine RBIs over his last five games after going 0-for-3 in the opener of the trek. Seattle is hoping to conclude its seven-game homestand with a winning record and rediscover its offense, as it scored a total of 21 runs over the first four contests before fizzling out in the last two. Taylor Motter recorded two of the Mariners' five hits on Saturday while infielder Mike Freeman became the franchise's sixth position player to pitch in a game as eight of Chicago's nine batters registered a multi-hit performance.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Derek Holland (3-3, 2.70 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Heston (0-0, 22.50)

Holland did not factor in the decision against the Angels in Los Angeles on Tuesday after yielding three runs over six innings. The 30-year-old native of Ohio has allowed 25 runs this season, with nearly half (14) being unearned. Holland has had considerable success against Seattle in his career, going 12-6 with on shutout and a 3.71 ERA in 21 starts and four relief appearances.

Heston will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make his first major-league start since 2015 with San Francisco. The 29-year-old Floridian made his debut for Seattle on April 25, when he was tagged for five runs and seven hits over two innings of relief at Detroit. Heston, who is 2-1 with one shutout and a 3.41 ERA in six starts this year, will be facing Chicago for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Garcia joined Pat Seerey (1948) and Robin Ventura (1991) as the only members of the White Sox to record four extra-base hits and six RBIs in a game.

2. Chicago is finalizing a deal with Cuban OF Luis Robert, a 19-year-old free agent who is considered the second-best international prospect.

3. Seattle 1B Danny Valencia was not in the starting lineup Saturday due to a sore wrist, which he injured the previous night.

PREDICTION: White Sox 9, Mariners 4