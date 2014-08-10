White Sox 2, Mariners 1 (10): Conor Gillaspie lined a two-out RBI single in the top of the 10th inning as visiting Chicago snapped its four-game slide.

A base hit, a stolen base and a huge error by Seattle shortstop Chris Taylor gave the White Sox runners on the corners against Fernando Rodney (1-5) in the 10th, and Gillaspie smacked a hit to right field to snap the tie. Alexei Ramirez doubled in Chicago’s first run and starter Hector Noesi gave up only an unearned run and five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Kyle Seager’s RBI double in the fourth accounted for the offense for the Mariners, who had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell 1 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot in the American League. James Paxton yielded one run and six hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 solid frames.

Both starters were perfect through three innings, but an error, a single and a double by Seager with two outs in the fourth put Seattle on the board. James Paxton took the 1-0 lead into the seventh, when Jose Abreu led off with a double and came home one out later on Ramirez’s two-base hit.

The Mariners hit into an inning-ending double play in the seventh, stranded a runner at second in the eighth and hit into another twin-killing in the ninth against Eric Surkamp (1-0). Jake Petricka allowed a one-out single in the 10th before inducing another double play off the bat of Taylor to end it and pick up his eighth save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The White Sox placed CF Adam Eaton (oblique) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Jordan Danks from Triple-A Charlotte. ... Former Seattle manager Lou Piniella was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday. In 10 seasons with Seattle, Piniella won 840 games, three division titles and a wild-card berth. ... Chicago was 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position, while Seattle went 1-for-4.