Mariners 4, White Sox 2: Austin Jackson had three hits and drove in all four of Seattle’s runs and four pitchers combined to scatter nine hits as the host Mariners took three of four.

Erasmo Ramirez tossed 4 1/3 scoreless frames after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Dominic Leone (5-2) recorded the win and Fernando Rodney survived a ninth-inning scare for his 33rd save. Chris Taylor was 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice as Seattle stayed within 1 1/2 games of Kansas City for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

John Danks (9-8), who was 7-1 with a 1.59 ERA in his previous nine starts against the Mariners, gave up four runs in 6 1/3 frames to get tagged with the loss. Tyler Flowers homered for Chicago, which fell for the seventh time in its last nine games.

Danks recorded two quick outs in the second before Logan Morrison singled and Taylor and Jesus Sucre both reached on infield hits to load the bases. Jackson then lined a shot into the left-field corner to send in all three runners.

Taylor walked to begin the seventh, moved to second on a bunt and came in on Jackson’s base hit to left for a 4-0 lead. Flowers went deep off Tom Wilhelmsen leading off the eighth and Conor Gillaspie had an RBI single off Rodney in the ninth before Jordan Danks struck out with the bases loaded to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mariners optioned LHP Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster for Ramirez. ... Jackson is 21-for-49 with 11 RBIs in his career against Danks. ... Chicago opens a two-game series at San Francisco on Tuesday while Seattle welcomes Toronto for a three-game set beginning Monday.