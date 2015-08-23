White Sox 6, Mariners 3 (10)

SEATTLE -- The Chicago White Sox used some late-inning offensive fireworks for the second game in a row, scoring five runs in the ninth and 10th innings to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Saturday night.

The White Sox, who had piled up seven runs over the final two innings of an 11-4 win the previous night, took advantage of a struggling Seattle bullpen to improve to 11-3 in extra-inning games this season.

Seattle reliever Danny Farquhar (0-4) walked in the go-ahead run with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning, then Chicago (58-63) added two unearned runs to finish off its third win in a row.

Reliever Nate Jones (1-0) earned his first win of the season after getting through a scoreless ninth inning with back-to-back strikeouts of Seattle stars Kyle Seager and Nelson Cruz. Closer Daniel Robertson then came on to earn his 25th save of the season in the 10th.

Seattle closer Carson Smith blew a save for the third time this month -- giving up two hits, a walk and two runs in the ninth. Smith came on to open the ninth with a 3-1 lead and gave up a single and walk to the first two batters.

Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez hit an RBI single up the middle, scoring Avisail Garcia from second to cut Seattle’s lead to 3-2. After second baseman Carlos Sanchez sacrificed the runners to second and third, pinch hitter Adam LaRoche drove in the tying run with a groundout to first base, notching the score 3-3.

Seattle starter Vidal Nuno turned in his longest start of the season, 6 2/3 innings, while allowing just one run off five hits. He hadn’t made it past the fifth inning in any of his three starts since moving into the rotation from the bullpen.

Right fielder Trayce Thompson gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with a two-out home run in the top of the second inning.

Seattle (56-67) was in position to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with no outs, but the Mariners failed to score. A strikeout and inning-ending double play ended the threat.

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz drew a fourth-inning walk, marking the 32nd consecutive game in which he reached base. That’s the longest streak in the American League this season.

Mariners left fielder Franklin Gutierrez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. His two-run double in the sixth inning gave Seattle a 2-1 lead. Gutierrez then scored from third base on a double play for a 3-1 lead.

That inning started with a double by Cruz, then second baseman Robinson Cano reached on an error by White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez. Gutierrez followed with the double to left-center, scoring both players, and two of the three Seattle runs in the inning ended up being unearned.

Chicago starter Carlos Rodon (5-6) gave up the one earned run, allowing six hits over seven innings. The rookie left-hander struck out eight while matching his career high of 116 pitches.

The White Sox rallied in the ninth, then Farquhar came on to start the 10th and walked the first batter. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu doubled to right-center field, setting up an intentional walk to load the bases with no outs. Farquhar then walked Garcia to bring in the go-ahead run.

Over the first two games of the series, the White Sox hit .379 while scoring 12 runs over 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle bullpen.

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura compared LHP Chris Sale to Randy Johnson, saying Sale is “probably better off than Randy” was at the same stage in his career. Sale, 27, is in line to record his 1,000th career strikeout later this season, his sixth in the big leagues. Johnson also struck out 1,000 in the sixth year of his career. The 29 strikeouts by Sale in back-to-back starts were the highest two-start total of his career and the most in franchise history. ... Mariners RF Mark Trumbo was a late scratch due to a sore left knee. He will be re-evaluated on Sunday. Brad Miller replaced him in the lineup. ... Seattle RF/DH Nelson Cruz carried a 31-game streak of reaching base into the game. ... Mariners SS Ketel Marte, a rookie, went into Saturday’s game with a seven-game hitting streak. ... Chicago LHP John Danks, Sunday’s scheduled starter, is slated to be the fifth consecutive left-hander the Mariners will face.