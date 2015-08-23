Mariners 8, White Sox 6

SEATTLE -- Slugger Nelson Cruz continued his torrid offensive pace with a two-run double and designated hitter Robinson Cano added a two-run home run to lead the Seattle Mariners to an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle (57-67) snapped a three-game losing streak while Chicago (58-64) lost for the first time in four games.

The Mariners jumped out to a 7-1 lead but had to rely on their revamped bullpen to hold on after a five-run sixth pulled Chicago to within 7-6. Three Seattle relievers combined to finish off the win after the Mariners’ bullpen failed to do so in the first two games of the series. Veteran Tom Wilhelmsen earned his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Designated hitter Jose Abreu and first baseman Adam LaRoche each homered for the White Sox, who had eight hits in the loss.

After Chicago shortstop Alexei Ramirez gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second inning, Seattle erupted for four third-inning runs.

Mariners first baseman Mark Trumbo, back in the lineup after taking a day off to rest a sore knee, led off the bottom of the third with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Catcher Jesus Sucre brought Trumbo home with a one-out single, tying the score 1-1. After center fielder Austin Jackson singled, Cruz hit a two-out double into the gap in right-center field to drive in both runners for a 3-1 Seattle lead. Cruz came around to score on a single by left fielder Franklin Gutierrez to put the Mariners ahead 4-1.

A Jackson RBI and Cano’s two-run homer in the fifth extended the lead to 7-1 before the White Sox chipped away with a pair of home runs in the sixth.

Chicago third baseman Tyler Saladino doubled off the left-center field wall to drive in a run before Abreu’s two-run homer, his 23rd of the season, pulled the White Sox to within 7-4. LaRoche added a two-run homer of his own, taking Seattle reliever Logan Kensing deep as the Mariners’ lead shrunk to 7-6.

Seattle starter Taijuan Walker gave up five runs off seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed just three hits and one run through five innings before the White Sox tagged him pretty hard in the five-run sixth.

Chicago starter John Danks was even worse, allowing a season-high seven earned runs off eight hits over five innings. He pitched to one batter in the sixth, giving up a single before being lifted.

Seattle added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Shortstop Ketel Marte’s sacrifice fly put the Mariners ahead 8-6 before Wilhelmsen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save in a month.

NOTES: Seattle 1B Mark Trumbo, who was scratched from Saturday’s game due to a sore knee, was back in the lineup Sunday. ... The Mariners had a new-look bullpen Sunday after making several moves late Saturday night. RHP Logan Kensing and LHP Roenis Elias were promoted from Triple-A Tacoma, joining a bullpen that had jettisoned RHPs Fernando Rodney (designated for assignment) and Danny Farquhar (optioned to Tacoma) after Saturday’s game. Kensing had pitched in just one major league game, with the Rockies in 2013, since 2009. ... Chicago wrapped up a seven-game homestand Sunday and will host Boston in a series that begins Monday. The Mariners host Oakland.