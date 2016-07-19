Lind's walk-off homer lifts Mariners over White Sox

SEATTLE -- Adam Lind spoiled Chicago starter Chris Sale's latest gem with a three-run, walk-off home run off White Sox closer David Robertson in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 win Monday night.

Sale threw eight shutout innings and the White Sox bats finally came alive, but it wasn't enough on a night when Seattle (47-46) scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

After Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager drove in Seattle's first run of the game with a two-out RBI single off Robertson, Lind came on to pinch-hit and delivered his second walk-off homer of the season. He hit an 0-1 pitch from Robertson (0-2) into the right-field seats to spoil Sale's bid to become the first 15-game winner in the majors this season.

Sale allowed just the one hit while walking three and striking out six in his first outing since starting for the American League in the All-Star Game. He left the game after eight innings with Chicago (45-47) leading 3-0.

Chicago's struggling offense broke out for 11 hits, including the two home runs that accounted for all the White Sox scoring. Chicago suffered its fifth consecutive loss.

Seattle starter Wade LeBlanc had a strong outing but couldn't match Sale. He allowed three runs off nine hits over seven innings, with all of the runs coming on homers.

Reliever David Rollins (1-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Mariners had just one hit over the first eight innings before Gutierrez opened the ninth with a single off Robertson.

Seattle eventually had two runners on and one out with Dae-Ho Lee at the plate, but the Korean slugger struck out to bring Seager up. Seager singled up the middle, scoring Robinson Cano in from second base, then Lind delivered the big blow with his 14th home run of the season.

Home runs by Tim Anderson and Todd Frazier allowed the White Sox to jump out to a 3-0 lead over the first four innings.

Anderson, moved out of the leadoff spot after a rough series over the weekend, took out his frustration with a 441-foot home run to left field in his first at-bat. The upper-deck shot gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Frazier added his 26th home run of the season in the fourth, a two-run shot.

NOTES: White Sox 1B Justin Morneau, who started the previous two games after being activated from the disabled list Friday, was not in the lineup Monday. ... Seattle SS Ketel Marte was back on the bench to open Monday's game due to an illness. He returned to the lineup Sunday after injuring his ankle Friday. ... White Sox RF Adam Eaton was back in the leadoff spot Monday after SS Tim Anderson struggled in that role during the Angels series. Anderson moved into the leadoff spot on June 13. ... White Sox LHP Jose Quintana is scheduled to face Mariners LHP Wade Miley on Tuesday. ... Chicago C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout while hitting in the cleanup spot. Avila is eligible to be activated as soon as Wednesday.