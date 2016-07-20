Homers help White Sox to 6-1 win

SEATTLE -- Melky Cabrera broke a 1-1 tie with a leadoff home run in the seventh inning and Todd Frazier added a two-run shot in the ninth as the Chicago White Sox snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Cabrera and shortstop Brett Lawrie each hit a solo homer, and J.B. Shuck's RBI single in the seventh gave Chicago (46-47) a 3-1 lead before Frazier broke the game open with his 27th home run of the season and his second of the series.

Frazier's two-run shot off Seattle reliever Joaquin Benoit opened a 5-1 lead after Chicago closer David Robertson, who gave up the game-winning homer on Monday night, had started warming up in the bullpen. Robertson sat back down after the Frazier homer.

Chicago's final run came on a Dioner Navarro RBI double with two outs in the ninth, giving the White Sox a 6-1 lead. It was the most runs the White Sox had scored in seven games, since an 11-8 loss to the Atlanta Braves on July 8.

White Sox starter Jose Quintana (8-8) won his third consecutive start after allowing one run and six hits in six innings.

Shuck had three of Chicago's 10 hits.

Mariners starter Wade Miley (6-7) suffered his fifth consecutive loss after allowing three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Seattle's Robinson Cano hit his 22nd home run of the season and Nelson Cruz added three singles for the Mariners (47-47).

Chicago bounced back from a ninth-inning meltdown the previous night with another dominant performance by a starting pitcher. The Mariners had just one run and seven hits in 14 combined innings against White Sox starters in the first two games of the series.

Second baseman Brett Lawrie hit his 12th home run of the season to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the second. It was the third home run by the White Sox in the first two games of the series.

Seattle tied the score on a solo shot from Cano in the fourth. It was Cano's 22nd home run, the most he has had in a season as a Mariner.

Quintana picked up right where teammate Chris Sale left off the previous night, striking out five of the first seven batters he faced. He didn't allow a baserunner past first base until Cano's fourth-inning homer to center field.

Seattle threatened again in the fifth but stranded runners on first and third when Quintana struck out Cano to end the inning.

NOTES: The Mariners were in position to make a roster move before Wednesday's game, which would make room for RHP Felix Hernandez to be activated from the 15-day disabled list. Hernandez is scheduled to make his first start since May 27 on Wednesday. ... Seattle SS Ketel Marte (illness) was not in the lineup for the second game in a row Tuesday. ... The Mariners shuffled their lineup again Tuesday, with SS Shawn O'Malley moving into the leadoff spot for the second time this season while fill-in leadoff man Daniel Robertson dropped all the way to No. 9. ... Chicago's five-game losing streak entering Tuesday matched its second longest of the season. The White Sox lost seven games in a row in May. ... Wednesday marks the end of the three-game series and Seattle's six-day homestand. The Mariners have Thursday off before beginning a three-game series in Toronto on Friday. The White Sox begin a five-game homestand -- they'll actually play seven in a row in Chicago, with the final two coming on the North Side against the Cubs -- against Detroit on Thursday.