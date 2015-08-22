Sale fans 14 as White Sox wallop Mariners

SEATTLE -- After another evening of sitting down opposing hitters, Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale spent part of Friday night marveling at the power Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mark Trumbo showed on the one pitch that got away.

All around him, Sale’s teammates were marveling at something else. Chris Sale.

“Every time he’s out there, we enjoy it,” second baseman Carlos Sanchez said with a smile after Sale struck out 14 batters in the White Sox’s 11-4 win over the Mariners. “It’s like an exhibition (game) for us. He’s one of the best in the game, and I‘m glad to be with him.”

Sale continued to pile up strikeouts Friday night, when he recorded his 12th double-digit strikeout game of the season and the 30th of his career. His 29 strikeouts in back-to-back starts are a career high.

He easily outdueled Seattle starter Felix Hernandez, who struggled for the fourth time in five starts. Sale (12-7) allowed three runs, all of them coming on the Trumbo homer in the seventh, on four hits and one walk over seven innings.

Sale has 222 strikeouts on the season, the most in the American League and four short of his career high for a season. He struck out 15 on Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

It’s become a pretty common theme for Sale, even though all of his teammates don’t sit back and enjoy the experience quite as much as Sanchez does.

“It’s more stressful than (people) think it is,” catcher Tyler Flowers said of being behind the plate with Sale pitching. “It’s a lot of responsibility, but it’s a lot of fun. You see how hard it is to hit him; sometimes it’s hard to catch him, too. It’s a challenge.”

Sanchez drove in four runs as the White Sox posted their highest single-game run total since April 18.

Sanchez’s two-run double in the sixth inning gave the White Sox a 4-0 lead on Hernandez, but Trumbo closed the gap to 4-3 in the seventh.

Chicago (57-63) erupted for four runs off the Seattle bullpen in the eighth, effectively ending the threat. Seattle reliever Rob Rasmussen issued back-to-back walks with the bases loaded, and then White Sox third baseman Tyler Saladino delivered a two-run single to put Chicago ahead 8-3.

Hernandez (14-8) continued his late-season fade, allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings. His season ERA has swelled from 2.69 to 3.74 since July 29.

“I felt really good,” Hernandez said. “I just made one mistake (on a sixth-inning pitch that Sanchez roped for the two-run double).”

The first batter Sale faced, Seattle shortstop Ketel Marte, was awarded a double on a fly ball that bounced off the glove of Chicago right fielder Avisail Garcia. That ruling began to loom large when Sale made it through six innings without giving up another hit.

However, the Mariners (56-66) ended the controversial-one-hitter talk by opening the seventh with back-to-back singles from right fielder Nelson Cruz and second baseman Robinson Cano to set the table for Trumbo’s home run.

“It was a changeup,” Sale said of the pitch Trumbo hit over the fence in dead center field. “I went to it one too many times, and he put a good swing on it. He’s a big man, and that’s what he does. I’ve seen him do that before.”

Cruz extended his streak of games reaching base to 31. He added a solo homer, his 37th of the season, off Chicago reliever Zach Duke in the bottom of the ninth.

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon got tossed from the game during a rough top of the eighth for his team. After going out to the mound to make his third pitching change of the inning, McClendon threw a few words toward plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, who ejected him.

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Saladino added three hits on a night when the White Sox piled up 16 hits, one short of their season high.

Designated hitter Jose Abreu gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a no-out, RBI double in the fourth inning. Abreu was sacrificed to third base but ended up getting stranded there when Hernandez recorded his first two strikeouts of the game on back-to-back at-bats.

Hernandez gave up three singles to the first four batters he faced in the fifth, with center fielder Adam Eaton’s one-out shot up the middle resulting in an RBI and a 2-0 White Sox lead. Sanchez delivered his two-run double one inning later, and that was enough for Sale.

“He’s a tough guy, a tough pitcher,” Hernandez said after facing Sale for the first time in his career. “He’s one of the best lefties out there, and I knew it was going to be a tough night. I have to do better than I did tonight.”

NOTES: White Sox 1B Adam LaRoche was back in the lineup Friday, one day after going 2-for-4. LaRoche struggled as Chicago’s designated hitter this season, resulting in a three-game benching before his breakthrough Thursday. He went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Friday. ... The Mariners placed LHP Joe Beimel (posterior inflammation in left shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list. The 38-year-old veteran struggled recently, giving up 10 earned runs in two innings during his past five appearances. LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take Beimel’s spot in the bullpen. ... White Sox RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, throwing a scoreless inning Friday.