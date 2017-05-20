Cabrera comes through in 10th to lift White Sox to 2-1 win

SEATTLE -- Another outstanding start led to another no-decision for Jose Quintana.

At least this time, the Chicago White Sox got a victory.

Melky Cabrera doubled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning Friday night as the White Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 2-1 at Safeco Field.

Quintana and David Robertson (3-1) combined on a one-hitter for the White Sox, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak.

"I'm happy the team got the win and snapped the losing streak. That's the most important thing," said Quintana, who has received only 14 runs of support in 57 1/3 innings this season.

Quintana allowed only one hit through eight innings and faced 27 batters, three over the minimum, in part because the White Sox made two errors. He walked one and struck out seven, and 64 of his 99 pitches were strikes.

"That's vintage Q right there," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He attacked the zone. I thought his secondary pitches, breaking balls and off-speed. Everything he did was really good today.

"Obviously, everyone wants to put a 'W' next to their name. But he's as big a team guy as you'll ever see. Q's thinking more about trying to win a ballgame (than worrying about run support)."

Seattle's Tony Zych (2-1) came on in the 10th and hit the first batter he faced, Kevan Smith, with a pitch.

Pinch-runner Leury Garcia advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Willy Garcia, then moved to third as Tim Anderson grounded out to second. Cabrera then lined a double down the right-field line to make it 2-1.

"I was looking for a good pitch, made contact and got a line drive," Cabrera said via an interpreter. "I'm just trying to do the little things."

Robertson pitched the ninth and the 10th, retiring the side in both innings. He got Kyle Seager to line out to left field, struck out Danny Valencia looking and Taylor Motter to ground out to short in the 10th to end it.

Robertson said the White Sox wanted to win for Quintana.

"He's been a workhorse. He went out there tonight and threw lights out, just an exceptional job," Robertson said. "I wish we'd score more runs for him, but that's baseball."

Quintana and Seattle's Ariel Miranda had stellar starts, but neither factored into the decision.

Miranda allowed one run and four hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches, including 68 for strikes.

"Outstanding pitches was what you watched tonight by both guys," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Miranda had his best outing of the year. Unfortunately, the other guy was just a little bit better."

Miranda was replaced in the eighth by Edwin Diaz, who was making his first appearance since Monday against Oakland, when he walked four consecutive batters and lost his closer's role.

Wily Garcia led off with an infield single on a high chopper that Seattle shortstop Jean Segura had no play on. After striking out Anderson and getting Cabrera to fly out to center, Jose Abreu reached on another infield single, putting runners at first and second. But Diaz got Avisail Garcia to ground into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth. In two innings, Diaz didn't walk a batter and struck out two.

"Diaz was a definite positive for us," Servais said.

Miranda cruised early, surpassing his career high in strikeouts by the end of the fifth inning. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the first 18 batters he faced, combining a 94 mph fastball with a breaking pitch and changeup.

After getting two quick outs in the sixth, Miranda fell behind in the count 2-0 to Abreu. The White Sox slugger hit the next pitch 464 feet into the second deck in left field to tie the score at 1. It was Abreu's eighth homer of the season, with all of them on the road.

The Mariners scored first for the 20th time their last 26 games, as Valencia tripled to right-center field to lead off the second inning and scored an out later on a sacrifice fly by Ben Gamel.

But that was the only hit allowed by Quintana, who became the second pitcher in the majors this season to get a no-decision after pitching eight innings of one-hit ball. (Oakland's Jesse Hahn is the other).

NOTES: Seattle SS Jean Segura had his 17-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-4. That tied the longest streak in the majors this season, as Los Angeles Angels CF Mike Trout hit in 17 straight from April 17-May ... Chicago 2B Yolmer Sanchez had a stolen base overturned by review in the third inning, with umpires ruling Sanchez had been tagged out by Seattle's Taylor Motter before his hand reached second base. ... Seattle 1B Danny Valencia's triple in the second inning was his second of the season, giving him the team lead. ... The White Sox are 3-2 in extra-inning games this season; the Mariners are 0-4.