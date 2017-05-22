White Sox blast Mariners again

SEATTLE -- The Chicago White Sox picked up right where they left off.

The White Sox scored five first-inning runs Sunday afternoon and went on to defeat the Seattle Mariners 8-1 at Safeco Field.

That came after Chicago routed Seattle 16-1 on Saturday night.

"We've been swinging the heck out of the bats," said White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who had a run-scoring single in the first inning and added a solo home run in the third to back left-hander Derek Holland's eight strong innings.

Holland (4-3) allowed one run on six hits and two walks. He struck out six, including the side in his eighth and final inning, and threw 105 pitches, 70 of which were strikes.

"We were able to take advantage of a few things early, and Holland did a nice job of continuing to pitch and minimize anything that could go wrong," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "He was throwing a lot of strikes, working the ball in and running it back over the plate. He got the ground balls when he needed it."

The White Sox turned four double plays for the second consecutive game.

"When your offense starts out as hot as we did in the first inning," said Holland, "my job was to make sure to keep the momentum on our side."

He did that be letting his defense do its job.

"I always say it takes seven guys -- I don't count the pitcher and catcher -- to win a game," Holland said. "When you keep (the defense) on their toes, these guys can make the plays."

Holland's shutout bid ended when Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run to left field leading off the seventh inning. It was Cruz's team-leading 11th homer.

Gregory Infante pitched a scoreless ninth for the White Sox.

Seattle right-hander Chris Heston, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start, fared no better than he did in his previous outing this season.

Heston (0-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in three-plus innings, walking four and striking out two. In his only other major league appearance this year, on April 25 in Detroit, Heston gave up five runs (two earned) on seven hits in two innings of relief.

He struggled from the start Sunday, walking the bases loaded in the first inning. All three of those runners ended up scoring, all with two outs. Yolmer Sanchez lined a two-run single into right field and Anderson reached on a check-swing, run-scoring infield single.

"I didn't mean to swing and I got an RBI single out of it," Anderson said.

Matt Davidson singled to right to make it 4-0, and the final run of the inning came home on catcher Kevan Smith's infield single.

Anderson made it 6-0 in the third inning with his fifth homer.

Heston was pulled with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth. Reliever Dan Altavilla got Jose Abreu to ground into a double play to limit the damage in the inning to one run.

The White Sox scored again in the fifth to make it 8-0. Todd Frazier led off with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and two outs later, scored on Davidson's single.

"We need starting pitching to keep us in the game, and it didn't happen the past two nights," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "The guys are frustrated and disappointed from just not being in the game.

"You're going to have your ups and downs throughout the season, but the last couple of nights have been disheartening."

NOTES: White Sox 2B Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run single in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, matching his career high. ... The Mariners made some roster moves before the game, calling up RHP Chris Heston and 1B Dan Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma and sending LHP Dillon Overton and INF Mike Freeman to the same affiliate. ... Mariners 1B Danny Valencia didn't play for the second straight day because of an ailing right wrist. Manager Scott Servais said Valencia underwent an MRI exam on Sunday after sustaining the injury Friday night while sliding into a base. ... The White Sox continue their 10-game trip Monday in Arizona. RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 4.29 ERA) is scheduled to face Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.09). ... The Mariners have Monday off before starting a three-game series at Washington.