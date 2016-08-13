White Sox' Rodon prevails in hometown of Miami

MIAMI -- Miami native Carlos Rodon, pitching his first pro game in his hometown, led the Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night at Marlins Park.

Rodon (3-8) allowed one run, three hits and three walks in 122 pitches over six innings.

David Robertson, who blew two straight save chances earlier this week, pitched a scoreless ninth and earned his 28th save of the season.

The White Sox (55-60), playing their first game in Miami since 2004, were led offensively by leadoff batter Adam Eaton, who went 4-for-5 with a run scored.

Miami right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-9) took the loss. Cashner, who has yet to win for Miami in four appearances, allowed four runs, nine hits and five walks in five innings.

Also struggling for the Marlins was left fielder Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

The Marlins (60-55) have lost seven of their past 10 games but still lead the St. Louis Cardinals by a half-game in the battle for the final NL wild-card playoff berth.

Chicago scored twice in the first inning as its first four batters reached base. After a single by Eaton and a ground-rule double by Tyler Saladino, Chicago got RBI singles from Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu.

The White Sox made it 3-0 in the second. Omar Narvaez drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a single by Eaton and scored on Saladino's single.

Cashner escaped further damage in the second inning, getting out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam by striking out Abreu and Todd Frazier, who have combined for 45 homers this season.

Miami cut its deficit to 3-1 in the fourth. Martin Prado singled, advanced on a two-walk by Marcell Ozuna and scored on a single by J.T. Realmuto.

Chicago increased its lead to 4-1 in the fifth. Abreu singled and Frazier doubled, and the White Sox ultimately got a run on a sacrifice fly to right by Tim Anderson.

Miami cut its deficit to 4-2 in the seventh. Adeiny Hechavarria walked, advanced to third on a double by pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki and scored on Dee Gordon's sacrifice fly.

Marlins reliever Austin Brice made his major league debut in the eighth, retiring all three batters -- two by strikeouts.

NOTES: Miami is reportedly considering signing New York Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, set to be released by Saturday. Miami would use Rodriguez at first base as a replacement for injured Justin Bour. ... Chicago placed RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who left Thursday's start against the Royals after 21 pitches because of a strained groin, was placed on the disabled list. RHP Chris Beck was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take his spot. Beck, 26, has an 8.10 ERA in six relief appearances this year for Chicago. At Charlotte, he was 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 21 appearances, including seven starts. ... For the second time since July 1, the Marlins skipped RHP Jose Fernandez's turn in the rotation. This is his first full year after elbow surgery, and Miami wants to limit his innings. RHP Tom Koehler will take Fernandez's Sunday spot. Because of Thursday's off day, Koehler will be pitching on his normal four days of rest.