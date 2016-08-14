White Sox slip past Marlins

MIAMI -- In sports, there is only winning and misery.

The Chicago White Sox enjoyed the former, getting the first career home run from Jason Coats, the first career win for reliever Chris Beck and what proved to be the winning run scored by a slow-footed catcher scampering from third on a strikeout/wild pitch.

For the Marlins, there was only heartache -- a third straight loss, eight defeats in their past 11 games and two potentially key injuries to slugger Giancarlo Stanton and starting pitcher Adam Conley.

The game climaxed in the eighth inning when catcher Dioner Navarro scored to lead Chicago past Miami 8-7 on Saturday night at Marlins Park.

"They told me I was going 1,000 miles an hour," Navarro said in Spanish. "They told me I'm fast."

He's not, of course, but it was that type of night for the White Sox, who got a leadoff single from Coats to start their two-run, eighth-inning rally. After a walk by Navarro, pinch-hitter Justin Morneau, facing reliever Kyle Barraclough (6-3), doubled off the fence in right to tie the score 7-7.

With two outs and Navarro at third, Barraclough bounced a 2-2 pitch to a swinging Melky Cabrera. The ball caromed off catcher J.T. Realmuto, rolling to his left. With no chance to get Cabrera at first, Realmuto tossed to Barraclough at the plate, but the pitcher could not make the grab and the go-ahead run scored.

"It was a tough ball (to catch)," said Barraclough, who, as a pitcher, is not used to making that type of grab on the run.

Chicago overcame excellent efforts by Stanton and Martin Prado, each of whom had a homer and three RBIs. Stanton's one-out, two-run single in the fourth inning off reliever Matt Albers gave the Marlins a 7-5 lead.

Stanton was the last out of the game, getting tagged out at second as he pulled up with what appeared to be an injury to his left side.

"They're looking at something in his groin area," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Chicago made it 7-6 on a fielder's choice by Adam Eaton in the sixth. Tim Anderson scored from third base, but it took a video review to overturn the original out call. That set the stage for the rally in the eighth.

The White Sox (56-60) will go for a three-game sweep over the Marlins (60-56) on Sunday. With Saturday's loss, the Marlins moved a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second and final National League wild-card playoff berth.

Neither starting pitcher fared well, although both escaped with no-decisions.

Chicago's James Shields, who is halfway through a four-year, $75 million contract, allowed 10 hits and seven runs. In his past 9 1/3 innings, Shields has allowed 21 runs, all earned.

"Overall, I wasn't very good," Shields said. "But the guys did a great job of coming back and winning this ballgame."

Miami left-hander Adam Conley lasted four innings and allowed five hits, four walks and five runs.

In the first two innings, four Chicago hitters reached base against Conley despite having two strikes, and that led to four runs in those innings.

Conley said he hurt his left hand on Aug. 3 while celebrating a home run by teammate Jeff Mathis against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

"I hit the roof of the dugout -- the ceiling is lower there," Conley said. "It was a fluke thing.

"It didn't really bother me too much at the time, but it's kind of been nagging me. We're going to try to get the swelling or whatever's in there out."

Despite the injury, Conley went 2-for-2 as a hitter on Saturday, scoring two runs. His leadoff singles led to a four-run third and a two-run fourth.

Chicago opened the scoring in the first. Easton walked, advanced on a Tyler Saladino bunt and scored on an opposite-field double by Jose Abreu.

The White Sox made it 4-0 in the second. Anderson, leading off the inning, doubled past Prado at third and scored on a one-out single by Navarro. After Eaton drew another walk, Saladino blasted a two-run double that one-hopped the fence in left.

Miami cut its deficit to 4-1 on the first pitch of the bottom of the second. Stanton lined a fastball over the fence in left for his 25th homer of the season.

The Marlins, who had scored just five runs in their previous 36 innings, broke out of their offensive slump with a four-run third, taking a 5-4 lead. Prado's three-run homer tied the score 4-4, and Miami went ahead on a hard single up the middle by J.T. Realmuto. The Marlins got five hits and one walk in the inning.

Coats, making his seventh career start, led off the fourth with his first career homer, tying the score 5-5.

NOTES: White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie, who has been on the disabled list since July 27 because of a hamstring injury, was sent to Double-A Birmingham for a rehab assignment. Lawrie has 22 doubles and 12 homers this season. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale, this year's American League All-Star starter, will start Sunday. It was supposed to be a battle of All-Stars, but Miami decided to rest RHP Jose Fernandez until next Friday. RHP Tom Koehler, who is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in his past four starts, will move up one day and start in place of Fernandez. ... RHP Andrew Cashner, who lost Friday, is 0-2 with a 6.61 ERA since being acquired by Miami at the trade deadline. He will be a free agent after this season. ... Marlins RHP Bryan Morris, who had back surgery in June, is throwing bullpen sessions and hopes to return next month.