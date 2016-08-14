EditorsNote: fixes Hill's title

Marlins edge White Sox to avoid series sweep

MIAMI -- A dramatic 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon didn't feel like that for the Miami Marlins.

The rotten taste was because of the injury news they received on right fielder Giancarlo Stanton's groin and, to a lesser extent, left-hander Adam Conley's left hand.

Both players were placed on the disabled list prior to the game, but Stanton's injury may be season-ending.

"The best-case scenario is a six-week return," Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said after Sunday's game. "There's still an opportunity to get (Stanton) back before the end of the season, but it was a significant injury."

For the Chicago White Sox, who had hopes of a sweep on Sunday, those dreams were extinguished in dramatic fashion -- a play at the plate to end the game.

Pinch-runner Carlos Sanchez was thrown out by left fielder Christian Yelich, and catcher Jeff Mathis' tag withstood a video review at Marlins Park.

That defensive play spoiled what would have been a game-tying RBI single by Tyler Saladino.

"You get a hit, and you have to make them make a good play, and they did," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "It was a great throw, and you end up losing that way, but you have a chance at the end, and you like the way we went about it."

Had the White Sox held Sanchez at third, Chicago would have had the bases loaded and two outs. That would have meant the potential winning run at second, and third-place hitter Melky Cabrera, who was 2-for-4 on Sunday, was due up next.

Instead, the Marlins (61-56) completed a disappointing 2-4 homestand by avoiding what would have been a three-game sweep against the White Sox (56-61).

Reliever Mike Dunn (3-1), who pitched a scoreless seventh, got the win. Fernando Rodney picked up a shaky save, allowing four hits in the ninth, including a solo homer by Tim Anderson.

Before the crazy ninth, perhaps the oddest play came in the fifth, when Adeiny Hechavarria scored from second on a sacrifice bunt by Ichiro Suzuki. Catcher Omar Narvaez threw Suzuki out at first, but when White Sox pitcher Chris Sale didn't move to cover the plate, Hechavarria came all the way around.

"It was just a brain fart," Sale said. "I've got to be at home plate for that."

Ventura said he thought Sale "got caught kind of watching it. A lot of stuff is happening, (but) he needs to be able to cover home."

Sale (14-6) allowed eight hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings. The All-Star has gone six straight starts without a win.

Miami's Tom Koehler, who had gone 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in his past four starts, allowed six hits and three runs in six innings and left with a no-decision.

Things didn't look good for Koehler early. For the third time in this series, the White Sox scored in the first inning. This time, it took just one pitch to get on the board as Adam Eaton slugged his 10th homer of the season. It was his third leadoff homer of the season and the seventh of his career.

The White Sox made it 2-0 in the first inning when Cabrera doubled and scored on a one-out single by Jose Abreu. That gave Chicago five first-inning runs in this series.

Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna snapped a 1-for-28 slump with a double to lead off the bottom of the second. He reached third with no outs but was stranded after Sale picked up two straight strikeouts and second baseman Saladino made a stellar over-the-shoulder catch in shallow center field.

Robert Andino and Jeff Mathis -- Sale's strikeout victims in that second-inning escape -- produced singles to start the fifth inning. A third straight single, this one by Hechavarria, loaded the bases for Koehler, who entered hitting .081.

But Koehler, on a 1-2 count, surprisingly hit a hard, two-run single off of Sale's right foot. The Marlins took a 3-2 lead when Hechavarria scored on the aforementioned bunt play.

Chicago tied the score 3-3 in the sixth. Saladino hit a leadoff single, stole second and scored on another odd play -- a ground ball by Abreu that deflected off the bottom of the third-base bag for an RBI double.

Miami went up 5-3 in the seventh. Hechavarria singled, advanced to second when Suzuki was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Martin Prado. Ozuna's two-out infield single drove in Suzuki to cap the rally.

Despite the win, Prado admitted the Stanton injury has hit his team hard.

"We lost a little confidence knowing the big guy is going to be on the DL," Prado said. "He makes a lot of difference in the lineup, but there is nothing we can do. We have to find a way to perform."

NOTES: INF Robert Andino, who started Sunday at second base, had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans. LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled from New Orleans. RHP Cody Hall was released to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Andino. ... The Marlins have two starting pitchers on the DL (Adam Conley and Wei-Yin Chen) along with their closer (A.J. Ramos) and starters at 1B (Justin Bour) and RF (Giancarlo Stanton). ... Chicago has 10 players on the DL, although 2B Brett Lawrie (left hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a double on Saturday in a rehab assignment at Double-A Birmingham. ... After an off-day, Chicago starts a three-game series at the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. ... Miami starts a seven-game trip on Monday with the first of four games at the Cincinnati Reds.