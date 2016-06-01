Preview: White Sox at Mets

The longest losing streak of the season is finally over for the Chicago White Sox, who set their sights on their first series victory in nearly a month. The White Sox look for a second straight win over the host New York Mets in the finale of a three-game interleague series Wednesday at Citi Field.

Chicago rallied against New York’s bullpen in a 6-4 victory Tuesday, scoring three runs in the eighth to snap a seven-game skid. The White Sox have dropped six straight series since a three-game sweep of Minnesota from May 6-8. The Mets have dropped three of their last four games with the bullpen shouldering the blame in the last two defeats. New York could use a strong outing from right-hander Jacob deGrom after using five relievers Tuesday, including regular starter Noah Syndergaard.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.81)

Gonzalez is still in search of his first win of the season, but has posted his first two quality starts in his last two outings. The 32-year-old faced Kansas City in each of those contests, taking a hard-luck loss on May 21 before limiting the Royals to three runs in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision Friday. Gonzalez has spent his entire career in the American League and has not faced the Mets, but is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in seven interleague starts.

After winning his first three starts, deGrom is winless over his last five outings. The 27-year-old pitched well enough to win last time out, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run and three hits over seven innings in a no-decision. The Mets hope deGrom can continue his dominance at home, where he is 13-7 with a 1.92 ERA in 29 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright has missed four straight games with a herniated disk in his neck and will be re-evaluated Thursday after having an injection in his ailing neck Tuesday.

2. After going 4-for-45 over the first four games of the current road trip, Chicago’s Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Melky Cabrera were 4-for-14 with two RBIs and three runs Tuesday.

3. Sixteen of the White Sox’s last 20 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, White Sox 3