Albers comes through for White Sox in 13-inning win

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Matt Albers picked up the victory with two scoreless innings on Wednesday afternoon when he doubled leading off the 13th inning before scoring the tiebreaking run as the Chicago White Sox outlasted the New York Mets 2-1 at Citi Field.

The White Sox (29-25) won the final two games of the three-game series for just their second two-game winning streak since May 10, a span in which they are 6-15.

The Mets (29-23) went 2-4 on a six-game homestand.

Albers, the seventh pitcher used by the White Sox, threw a one-hit 12th before leading off the 13th. In his first at-bat since May 22, 2009, Albers doubled to deep left-center field for his first hit since May 23, 2007.

Albers then went to third on a wild pitch by Logan Verrett (3-3) and chugged home on Jose Abreu's sacrifice fly to center field. Albers (2-4) was the first White Sox player out of the dugout in the bottom of the 13th when he worked around a two-out walk to Rene Rivera.

Albers pumped a fist as Todd Frazier fielded the final out, a grounder by pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki.

Frazier homered leading off the seventh to tie the score for the White Sox. Brett Lawrie and Alex Avila each had two hits.

Rivera had an RBI single for the Mets, who stranded 14 runners and hit into five double plays, one shy of the team record. Rivera and Neil Walker each had two hits.

White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez allowed one run in five innings despite allowing three hits and five walks while striking out four. Gonzalez, who is winless in his last 14 starts dating to July 30, walked the leadoff batter four times but induced double plays in the first, fourth and fifth.

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom allowed one run, five hits and two walks while striking out a season-high 10 in seven innings. DeGrom carried a shutout into the seventh when he capped his afternoon by striking out Avila to wriggle out of a bases-loaded jam.

NOTES: Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who played every inning but two in 29 games during May, was out of the starting lineup for the first time since April 27. ... The Mets, who completed a stretch of 12 home games in a 15-game span, play 17 of their next 25 games on the road beginning Friday at the Miami Marlins. ... White Sox SS Tyler Saladino, who hit the go-ahead homer on Tuesday and reached base in all four plate appearances, started over veteran Jimmy Rollins for the fourth time in five games. ... White Sox 3B Todd Frazier is the fourth player in franchise history to hit at least 16 homers before June 1 after Frank Thomas (20 in 1994), Jim Thome (20 in 2006) and Adam Dunn (16 in 2012).