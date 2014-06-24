Preview: White Sox at Orioles

Chris Davis was the hero of the series opener despite being benched due to a slump, and he will return to the lineup on Tuesday as the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox in the second contest of their three-game series. Davis hit a game-winning three-run homer as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning as Baltimore produced a dramatic 6-4 victory on Monday. Jose Abreu homered and recorded three RBIs, but Chicago’s losing streak reached five games when Ronald Belisario blew the save.

Davis had a career year in 2013, when he hit 53 homers and drove in 138 runs, but is batting just .219 with 13 blasts and 40 RBIs this season. He is hitting just .197 in June and told reporters prior to the contest that the slump is weighing on him, so the timing of his decisive shot was excellent for his psyche. “Any time you’re able to deliver and come through for your team, it’s big,” Davis said afterward. “Like I said earlier, I’m working as hard as I can to get back on track.”

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (3-7, 3.87 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (4-4, 4.41)

Quintana has lost his last three decisions and hasn’t posted a victory since May 26 against Cleveland. He received a no-decision in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings against Minnesota. Quintana is 0-2 with a 4.08 ERA in three career outings against Baltimore.

Gonzalez has won three of his last four starts to even his record. He gave up just two runs in each of the first three outings before giving up four runs and eight hits in five innings while beating Tampa Bay in his last turn. Gonzalez allowed one run and four hits in seven frames while beating Chicago last September.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Adam Eaton was 1-for-4 in the opener to extend his hitting streak to 10 games and has reached base in 18 straight contests.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones, who hit a two-run homer in the opener, is 3-for-6 with two blasts against Quintana.

3. Chicago has lost eight consecutive road games to drop to 14-24 away from home.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, White Sox 6