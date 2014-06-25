Preview: White Sox at Orioles

Winning at home has been a challenge for Ubaldo Jimenez, who attempts to reverse his fortunes when the Baltimore Orioles wrap up a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Jimenez, in his first season with the Orioles, has struggled mightily in his new home ballpark as he is 0-6 with a 6.38 ERA in seven outings. Chicago halted its eight-game road losing streak with Tuesday’s 4-2 victory and is 1-5 on its 11-game road trip.

The White Sox dropped five straight games before Tuesday’s triumph as Ronald Belisario survived a shaky ninth inning to wrap up the win one night after blowing the save by serving up a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to Baltimore’s Chris Davis. Chicago’s Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has reached base safely in 19 straight contests. Adam Jones of the Orioles posted his fourth consecutive two-hit performance and is 9-for-22 with two homers during a five-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Hector Noesi (2-5, 5.34 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-8, 4.63)

Noesi received a no-decision in his last outing as he gave up four runs and six hits in seven innings against Minnesota. His only two victories came in back-to-back starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers earlier this month. Noesi is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in seven career appearances (two starts) against Baltimore.

Jimenez is 0-4 in eight starts since posting his most-recent victory on May 8. He has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five turns, including a no-decision against the New York Yankees in his last outing when he gave up one run and six hits while issuing a season-worst six walks in 5 2/3 innings. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 4.92 ERA in nine career starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Conor Gillaspie is 14-for-38 with five two-hit efforts during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado, who is 5-for-11 over his last three games, will have his appeal heard Wednesday in regard to a five-game suspension stemming from his actions against Oakland on June 8.

3. Chicago DH Adam Dunn is 5-for-32 with one homer and 19 strikeouts against Jimenez, while OF Dayan Viciedo is 7-for-18.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, White Sox 5