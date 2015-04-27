Preview: White Sox at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look to build off their highest offensive output in more than nine years when they host the improving Chicago White Sox on Monday to begin a three-game set. Delmon Young recorded five RBIs and Chris Davis belted his second homer in three games as the Orioles scored 18 times to beat Boston on Sunday, their most runs since April 19, 2006.

Baltimore also rallied with two runs in the 10th inning for a 5-4 win on Saturday, ending a five-game losing streak. “We know we’ve got a good offense,” Orioles outfielder Steve Pearce told the Baltimore Sun after knocking in three runs Sunday. “We know we can score runs and it definitely is (the goal) to keep the ball rolling going into the next series.” The White Sox rebounded from an 0-4 start to go 8-5 in the last 13 games, including taking two of three from Kansas City over the weekend. Slugger Jose Abreu has hit safely in eight straight games for Chicago, going 14-for-33 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-2, 5.23 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1, 2.30)

Noesi has limited opponents to a .205 batting average over his first two starts, but walked seven in 10 1/3 innings and received only two runs of support. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic native, who makes his 100th major-league appearance, made a career-high 27 starts with Chicago last season while going 8-11 with a 4.39 ERA. Adam Jones is 6-for-10 with a pair of homers against Noesi, who was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts versus Baltimore in 2014.

Jimenez allowed four runs over five innings in his last start against Toronto after limiting his first two opponents of the season to one hit in 10 2/3 frames. The 31-year-old Dominican has struck out 16 and surrendered seven hits in 15 2/3 innings overall, permitting a .135 batting average. Adam LaRoche (7-for-20, homer) and Conor Gillaspie (5-for-11) have fared well versus Jimenez, who is 2-3 in 10 starts against the White Sox with 5.01 ERA.

WALK OFFS

1. The Orioles have won eight of the last 10 meetings and went 5-1 against the White Sox last season.

2. Chicago RHP Matt Albers was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a finger injury, sustained during a bench-clearing brawl with Kansas City on Thursday.

3. Baltimore INF-OF Jimmy Paredes went 8-for-15 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs in the series against Boston last weekend.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, White Sox 3