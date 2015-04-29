Preview: White Sox at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will finally get a game in Wednesday, but they’ll do so without any spectators. Due to violent protests and riots in Baltimore, the first two games of the scheduled three-game set have been postponed, and Wednesday’s game will be closed to the public.

In addition, this weekend’s series between the Orioles and Rays has been moved to Tampa Bay with the Orioles playing as the home team. “After conversations with the Orioles and local officials, we believe that these decisions are in the best interests of fan safety and the deployment of city resources,” MLB Commissioner Rob Mandred said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by violence in Baltimore, and everyone in our game hopes for peace and the safety of a great American city.” The Orioles were hoping to build off the momentum from their highest-scoring output in more than nine years after an 18-7 win over Boston on Sunday. The White Sox also have been riding high, having won eight of their last 13 following an 0-4 start.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (1-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1, 2.30)

Samardzija has turned in two straight quality starts and is after his second consecutive win after a strong outing against Cleveland last Wednesday. The 30-year-old held the Indians scoreless over six innings, allowing six hits and two walks. Samardzija has faced the Orioles only once, allowing four runs and six hits over seven innings in a no-decision last season.

After two scoreless outings to begin the season, Jimenez gave up four runs over five innings in a loss at Toronto last time out. The 31-year-old was tagged for a pair of homers and issued three walks. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 10 career starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado, who is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Samardzija, is hitting .364 with two homers over his past six games.

2. White Sox 1B/DH Adam LaRoche is 7-for-20 with three doubles and a homer versus Jimenez.

3. Chicago 1B/DH Jose Abreu has gone 14-for-33 with three homers during an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Orioles 2