Preview: White Sox at Orioles (Game 2)

The last time the Chicago White Sox played in Baltimore, no one came to see the game. The Orioles hope to fit in a few more fans when they host the White Sox in a straight doubleheader on Thursday to make up for games missed during the riots in Baltimore last month.

The Orioles earned an 8-2 win in front of a stadium full of empty seats on Apr. 29 after two days of waiting around with the White Sox in town, and then played a “home” series in Tampa Bay as the violence died down in Baltimore. The only issue for the Orioles at home now is whether they can put together a winning homestand after taking two of three from the Houston Astros to begin an eight-game stay this week. The White Sox suffered a crushing 10-9 loss at Toronto on Tuesday night but found their offense in that game and carried it over to a 5-3 victory on Wednesday. That marked just the second win in the last nine games for Chicago.

TV: 4:35 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Chris Beck (NA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Beck will be making his major-league debut in the nightcap after sailing through the Chicago system. The Georgia native was a second-round pick in 2012 and topped out at Triple-A in 2014 before returning to the level to start this season. Beck went 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA for the Charlotte Knights to earn the spot start.

Wright has yet to allow a run in two major-league starts, spanning 14 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old surrendered a total of seven hits while striking out 10 against the Angels and the Marlins. Wright was held out of the decision at Miami on Saturday, when Baltimore suffered a 1-0 loss in 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles signed Cuban LHP Ariel Miranda to a minor-league contract.

2. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia (sore right knee) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis snapped a 13-game homerless drought with a pair of blasts on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, White Sox 3