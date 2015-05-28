FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: White Sox at Orioles (Game 2)
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 28, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: White Sox at Orioles (Game 2)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The last time the Chicago White Sox played in Baltimore, no one came to see the game. The Orioles hope to fit in a few more fans when they host the White Sox in a straight doubleheader on Thursday to make up for games missed during the riots in Baltimore last month.

The Orioles earned an 8-2 win in front of a stadium full of empty seats on Apr. 29 after two days of waiting around with the White Sox in town, and then played a “home” series in Tampa Bay as the violence died down in Baltimore. The only issue for the Orioles at home now is whether they can put together a winning homestand after taking two of three from the Houston Astros to begin an eight-game stay this week. The White Sox suffered a crushing 10-9 loss at Toronto on Tuesday night but found their offense in that game and carried it over to a 5-3 victory on Wednesday. That marked just the second win in the last nine games for Chicago.

TV: 4:35 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Chris Beck (NA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Beck will be making his major-league debut in the nightcap after sailing through the Chicago system. The Georgia native was a second-round pick in 2012 and topped out at Triple-A in 2014 before returning to the level to start this season. Beck went 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA for the Charlotte Knights to earn the spot start.

Wright has yet to allow a run in two major-league starts, spanning 14 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old surrendered a total of seven hits while striking out 10 against the Angels and the Marlins. Wright was held out of the decision at Miami on Saturday, when Baltimore suffered a 1-0 loss in 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles signed Cuban LHP Ariel Miranda to a minor-league contract.

2. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia (sore right knee) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis snapped a 13-game homerless drought with a pair of blasts on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, White Sox 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.