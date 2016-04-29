Preview: White Sox at Orioles

Pitching carried the Chicago White Sox to the top of the American League Central, but they were unable to contain the big bats of the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series. The visiting White Sox, who had their six-game winning streak halted in the 10-2 drubbing, send left-hander Carlos Rodon to the mound Friday night.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, hitless in his previous four games, broke out of his rut with a grand slam and run-scoring double for a career-high five RBIs. Slugging first baseman Chris Davis ended a 1-for-16 slump with a two-run blast for Baltimore, which had scored a total of five runs in its previous four games. Chicago, which entered the series having allowed an American League-low 53 runs, lost for only the fourth time in 14 games away from home. White Sox closer David Robertson was placed on the bereavement list and will not be available until the series finale.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-2, 4.05 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (1-2, 6.23)

Rodon has only one victory despite turning in a quality start in three of his four trips to the mound, settling for a no-decision last time out after striking out seven and permitting two runs over 6 2/3 innings. It was a big bounce-back effort for Rodon, who was shelled for five runs in a career-low one-third of an inning by the Los Angeles Angels in his previous turn. Rodon lost his only start versus Baltimore, giving up four runs over five innings.

Wright was en route to his best outing before unraveling late and wound up charged with five runs on eight hits, including a pair of homers, in a 8-1 setback at Kansas City on Sunday. The former East Carolina product also took the loss despite a quality start in his previous turn, giving up three runs over six innings in a 4-3 defeat to Toronto. Wright earned the victory against Chicago his his third career start last year with five innings of three-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles rookie RF Joey Rickard is batting .472 (17-for-36) at home.

2. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier has two homers and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Orioles DH Mark Trumbo has hit safely in 18 of 21 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Orioles 3