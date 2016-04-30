Preview: White Sox at Orioles

The early leader in the clubhouse for the best bargain of the offseason is Chicago White Sox right-hander Mat Latos, who looks to continue his sensational start when he takes the mound for the third game of a four-game series versus the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Latos has allowed a total of two runs in winning his first four starts.

A former 14-game winner with both San Diego and Cincinnati, Latos was signed to a one-year, $3 million deal following a pair of injury-plagued campaigns. He will need to be sharp to cool off the Orioles, who have amassed 16 runs in taking the first two games of the series. Nolan Reimold’s tiebreaking three-run homer was the decisive blow in Friday’s 6-3 victory after Baltimore went deep three times in the series opener to snap Chicago’s six-game winning streak. Kevin Gausman will make his second start of the season as the Orioles attempt to hand the White Sox their second three-game losing streak of the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mat Latos (4-0, 0.74 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-1, 1.80)

Latos pitched at least six innings for the fourth time in as many starts last time out, remaining perfect by limiting the Texas Rangers to one run and seven hits. That represented the worst outing by far for Latos, who surrendered a combined six hits in his first three turns and is holding the opposition to a collective .151 batting average. Baltimore’s Pedro Alvarez saw plenty of Latos in the National League, going 8-for-29 with two homers off him.

After landing on the disabled due to a bout with tendinitis in his right shoulder, Gausman finally made his season debut at Tampa Bay on Monday. The former No. 4 overall draft pick acquitted himself well in the five-inning stint, striking out seven while permitting one run and three hits in the 2-0 loss. Gausman, who has made two relief appearances against Chicago, has fared well at Camden Yards with a 9-7 record and 3.24 ERA in 29 appearances (21 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox can match a franchise record for wins in April (17) with a victory Saturday.

2. Baltimore owns a major league-best 9-1 home record.

3. White Sox DH Avisail Garcia is 8-for-18 during a five-game hitting streak while 1B Jose Abreu is 7-for-17 during a four-game string.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, White Sox 3