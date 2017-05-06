Preview: White Sox at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are putting an emotional series at the Boston Red Sox behind them by continuing their dominance at home. The Orioles will try to improve to 10-3 at Camden Yards and clinch a series win when they host the Chicago White Sox in the second of a three-game set on Saturday.

Baltimore survived a beanball war and accusations of racist taunts in Boston by splitting the four-game series and got a strong effort in relief from Gabriel Ynoa on Friday to earn a 4-2 win in the opener of a five-game homestand. The Orioles have yet to lose a series at home and are fitting the White Sox in between the showdown with Boston and the annual Beltway Series against the Washington Nationals, which begins next week. Chicago had every chance to take the series opener but managed just two runs on 12 hits while going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 on base. The White Sox will try to provide better support on Saturday for rookie Dylan Covey, who opposes Baltimore's Dylan Bundy.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-2, 7.29 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (4-1, 1.82)

Covey is still searching for his first win as he prepares to make his fifth start, and he logged a season-high 6 2/3 innings at Kansas City on Monday while yielding six runs and nine hits. The rookie from California struggled to keep the ball in the park in his two worst starts, surrendering a total of five home runs in outings at New York and Kansas City. Covey has issued 10 walks in 21 total innings while notching just eight strikeouts.

Bundy is enjoying a string of six straight quality starts to begin the season and limited the Boston Red Sox to two runs and five hits in seven innings while posting a win on Monday. The former No. 4 overall pick yielded a pair of solo home runs against Tampa Bay on April 26 - the only two he has allowed this season - and struggled a bit with his control while walking a season-high four on Monday. Bundy made two appearances - one start - against Chicago last season and allowed a total of two runs in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder) is slated to make his season debut on Sunday.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is 6-for-14 with two home runs, two doubles and three RBIs in the last three games.

3. Baltimore LHP Wade Miley left Friday's start with a bruised left wrist after being hit by consecutive comebackers in the first inning.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, White Sox 2