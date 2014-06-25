White Sox 4, Orioles 2: Gordon Beckham homered and Jose Quintana struck out eight in seven innings as visiting Chicago defeated Baltimore to snap a five-game losing streak.

Alejandro De Aza had two hits and two RBIs while Tyler Flowers contributed a run-scoring single as the White Sox halted an eight-game road skid. Conor Gillaspie and Alexei Ramirez each added two hits for Chicago, which recorded 11 overall.

Quintana (4-7) allowed one run and six hits while issuing three walks in winning for the first time since May 26. Ronald Belisario allowed a run-scoring single by Delmon Young in the ninth before inducing fellow pinch hitter Ryan Flaherty to bounce into a game-ending double play for his eighth save.

Beckham smacked a one-out drive over the left-field wall off Miguel Gonzalez (4-5) in the first inning and De Aza laced an RBI single to right in the second to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. Dayan Viciedo, De Aza and Flowers strung together two-out singles in fourth to make it a three-run advantage.

Steve Pearce slugged a homer to left in the sixth to get the Orioles on the board. Chicago added an insurance run in the eighth, when Ramirez singled, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and slipped his foot under the high tag attempt by Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph to score on De Aza’s fielder’s choice.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzalez gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings. … Chicago CF Adam Eaton went 1-for-3 with two walks to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He has reached base safely in 19 consecutive contests. … Orioles 3B Manny Machado’s appeal of a five-game suspension for his actions in a benches-clearing incident against Oakland on June 8 will be conducted on Wednesday.