FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White Sox 4, Orioles 2
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 25, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 3 years ago

White Sox 4, Orioles 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

White Sox 4, Orioles 2: Gordon Beckham homered and Jose Quintana struck out eight in seven innings as visiting Chicago defeated Baltimore to snap a five-game losing streak.

Alejandro De Aza had two hits and two RBIs while Tyler Flowers contributed a run-scoring single as the White Sox halted an eight-game road skid. Conor Gillaspie and Alexei Ramirez each added two hits for Chicago, which recorded 11 overall.

Quintana (4-7) allowed one run and six hits while issuing three walks in winning for the first time since May 26. Ronald Belisario allowed a run-scoring single by Delmon Young in the ninth before inducing fellow pinch hitter Ryan Flaherty to bounce into a game-ending double play for his eighth save.

Beckham smacked a one-out drive over the left-field wall off Miguel Gonzalez (4-5) in the first inning and De Aza laced an RBI single to right in the second to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. Dayan Viciedo, De Aza and Flowers strung together two-out singles in fourth to make it a three-run advantage.

Steve Pearce slugged a homer to left in the sixth to get the Orioles on the board. Chicago added an insurance run in the eighth, when Ramirez singled, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and slipped his foot under the high tag attempt by Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph to score on De Aza’s fielder’s choice.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzalez gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings. … Chicago CF Adam Eaton went 1-for-3 with two walks to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He has reached base safely in 19 consecutive contests. … Orioles 3B Manny Machado’s appeal of a five-game suspension for his actions in a benches-clearing incident against Oakland on June 8 will be conducted on Wednesday.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.