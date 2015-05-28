Orioles 6, White Sox 3

BALTIMORE -- Six different Orioles drove in a run and the Baltimore bullpen threw four scoreless innings in a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The teams split the two games after the White Sox posted a 3-2 victory in the opener.

Center fielder Adam Jones, first baseman Chris Davis, catcher Steve Clevenger, shortstop J.J. Hardy, right fielder Travis Snider and left fielder David Lough each contributed an RBI. The Orioles (22-24) scored the final four runs after the White Sox (21-25) took a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

Baltimore starter Mike Wright (2-0) didn’t fare as well as in his first two major league starts this month that ended without him allowing a run, but the right-hander battled through five innings for the win. He gave up three runs and six hits and left with a 4-3 lead.

Wright faced Chicago right-hander Chris Beck (0-1), who was making his major league debut. Beck gave up two runs in the first and third and but lasted through six, allowing five runs and 10 hits and getting the loss.

The Orioles took the lead for good with two runs in the third and added single runs in the sixth and seventh thanks to RBI singles from Snider and Lough, respectively, to go up 6-3.

That proved more than enough for the Orioles’ bullpen, which shut down the White Sox. Right-handers Oliver Drake (sixth), Brad Brach (seventh) and Darren O‘Day (eighth) each threw a hitless inning.

Left-hander Zach Britton closed it out with his 13th save in the ninth. The relief pitchers retired the final 10 batters as the White Sox didn’t get a hit after the fifth.

The White Sox’s 3-2 victory in the first game of the doubleheader was part of an outstanding effort from starter Chris Sale. The left-hander struck out 12 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

The doubleheader was the makeup for the games postponed on April 27 and 28 because of rioting and unrest in Baltimore. The third game of the series was played in a closed Oriole Park without fans on April 29 and the Orioles posted an 8-2 victory.

The two rookie starters struggled in the early innings of the nightcap. Eaton began the game with home run off Wright, who had started his major league career with 14 1/3 scoreless innings in two starts.

Baltimore welcomed Beck to the majors with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Third baseman Manny Machado tripled on the right-hander’s first pitch and later scored on Jones’ groundout.

Davis gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with an RBI double later in the inning.

First baseman Adam LaRoche put the White Sox in front 3-2 with a two-run homer to right in the third, but the Orioles answered with two in the bottom of the inning.

Catcher Steve Clevenger tied it with an RBI single to left and shortstop J.J. Hardy made it 4-3 one batter later with a single that third baseman Conor Gillaspie dived to knock down but couldn’t stop.

NOTES: C Steve Clevenger made his first start of the season in the nightcap of the doubleheader. The Orioles called him up earlier this week from Triple-A Norfolk. ... CF Adam Jones threw out a runner in the first game. He had four assists and the Orioles had 14 after the first game. They led the American League in assists coming into Thursday. ... The White Sox sent RHP Scott Carroll to Triple-A Charlotte between games to make room for second-game starter Chris Beck, who made his major-league debut. ... CF Adam Eaton started the nightcap with a home run, the first time he has done that in his career.