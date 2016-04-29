Orioles 10, White Sox 2

BALTIMORE-- Manny Machado hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles homered three times en route to a 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Machado hit his grand slam in a five-run sixth off Jake Petricka and added an RBI double earlier as the Orioles ended Chicago’s six-game winning streak on a cold and rainy night.

His run-scoring double came during a four-run third that gave the Orioles the lead for good, and that extra-base hit was followed by back-to-back homers from Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo.

Machado finished 2-for-4 with a walk and scored three runs.

Mychal Givens (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Dylan Bundy blanked the White Sox for two innings, and T.J. McFarland took care of the ninth as the Baltimore bullpen threw 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Tyler Wilson.

Chicago starter John Danks (0-4) allowed six runs in five innings plus one batter and has lost seven straight decisions.

Todd Frazier homered for the White Sox.

Chicago missed on several scoring chances. The White Sox got 10 hits but left 11 men on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The White Sox quickly jumped in front when Frazier belted a two-out, two-run homer in the first.

Baltimore answered in the bottom half when Adam Jones lined a two-out double to deep center that brought in Machado from second. Davis tried to score from first but shortstop Jimmy Rollins gunned him down on a relay from short center.

The Orioles took the lead in a four-run third. Their rally began when Joey Rickard scored from first as Machado snapped a 0-for-17 skid with a double into the right-field corner.

Davis homered on the next pitch to give Baltimore a 4-2 lead. Trumbo followed with a long solo homer on a 3-1 pitch, the third time this season that the Orioles have hit back-to-back shots.

Chicago threatened with two outs in the fifth, putting two on and forcing Orioles manager Buck Showalter to take out Wilson. Givens entered and walked Jose Abreu but struck out Frazier with the bases loaded to maintain the 5-2 lead.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said it’s too early to project when RHP Yovani Gallardo (right shoulder biceps tendinitis) will pick up a ball again. But Showalter said Gallardo is pain-free and has started some exercises. ... Orioles OF Jimmy Paredes was scheduled to play with Class A Frederick on an injury rehab assignment (left wrist sprain). He has been with Double-A Bowie the last two games. ... White Sox closer David Robertston was placed on the bereavement list. Manager Robin Ventura said before the game that Robertson should return to the team on Sunday. He leads the American League with eight saves and has an 0.87 ERA this season. INF Carlos Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Robertson’s spot. Sanchez had a .309 average in 20 games for Charlotte this season.