Orioles 6, White Sox 3

BALTIMORE -- Nolan Reimold hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, Jonathan Schoop had a two-run single, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Friday night at chilly Camden Yards.

Manny Machado added two hits for the Orioles, who have won three straight.

Matt Wieters and J.J. Hardy singled leading off the seventh against Chicago starter Carlos Rodon (1-3), and Reimold then sent the first pitch he saw over the wall in right for his third homer of the season.

Zach Britton pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save on a night when the game-time temperature was 51 degrees.

Chicago’s Brett Lawrie had tied the game with a solo homer off reliever Brad Brach (3-0) leading off the top of the seventh.

In the sixth inning, Jose Abreu’s RBI single pulled Chicago to within 3-2, but, with the bases loaded, Melky Cabrera lined out to medium center and Adam Jones’ one-hop throw to catcher Wieters just beat Jimmy Rollins to complete the double play.

Rodon was perfect through three innings, but shoddy defense and the disastrous seventh left him with the loss. He allowed six runs -- four earned -- on eight hits, while striking out seven and walking one.

Baltimore starter Mike Wright left with the lead after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Cabrera doubled down the third-base line and Avisail Garcia hit a two-out triple to left-center.

Abreu singled leading off the Chicago third, but Todd Frazier grounded into the fielder’s choice that became a double play when Baltimore manager Buck Showalter successfully challenged the safe call on Frazier at first.

Meanwhile, Rodon retired the first 11 Orioles he faced before Chris Davis hit an opposite-field single to left.

Then Rodon’s defense failed him in the fifth.

The Orioles had runners on first and third with no outs after Jones walked and second baseman Lawrie booted a potential double-play grounder.

Chicago got Jones at the plate when he left too soon on Hardy’s grounder to third, but Reimold’s infield hit loaded the bases. Schoop’s two-run single to center put the Orioles ahead 2-1.

Joey Rickard then hit another potential double-play ball. The White Sox got the force at second, but shortstop Rollins stumbled and his relay throw sailed high over first baseman Abreu, allowing Reimold to score.

NOTES: Chicago RHP Daniel Webb, who pitched an inning in Thursday night’s loss, was put on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow flexor inflammation. The team called up RHP Tommy Kahnle from Triple-A Charlotte. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura said LHP John Danks (0-4, 7.25 ERA) will make his next scheduled start on Wednesday. Danks has lost seven straight starts dating to last season and allowed six runs in five innings on Thursday night. ... The Orioles signed LHP Wandy Rodriguez to a minor league contract. Rodriguez, 37, went 6-4 with a 4.90 ERA in 17 games for Texas last season. ... Two Orioles began play among the top five in American League batting average. Mark Trumbo (.354) was No. 1 and Manny Machado (.333) No. 5.