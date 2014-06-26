Orioles walk off with another win vs. White Sox

BALTIMORE -- For the second time in three nights, the Baltimore Orioles converged at home plate to celebrate a walk-off victory at the expense of the Chicago White Sox.

After Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz hit a game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning, the Orioles picked up the 5-4 win over Chicago on a wild pitch by right-hander Daniel Webb in the 12th on Wednesday.

Cruz is tied with Toronto first baseman Edwin Encarnacion for the major league lead with 24 home runs. He also earned the distinction of becoming the first player in the Orioles’ 60-year history to hit a grand slam and ground into two double plays in the same game.

Baltimore (41-36) won two of three games in the series and pulled to within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Blue Jays, who lost to the Yankees 5-3 earlier Wednesday.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth on Monday for a 6-4 victory over the White Sox (36-43), who have lost nine of their past 10 road games.

“I think we battled,” Cruz said. “I think in the last three games, we showed that no matter what the score, we can ... tie the game and win the game. I think we showed a lot of heart from the whole group of guys we have here. It feels good. I had the chance to do some damage in a couple of at-bats before then, but I grounded into a double play twice. It feels good to get that home run to tie the game.”

Chicago right-hander Hector Noesi allowed just two runs on nine hits, with two strikeouts and no walks, over seven innings. It was an impressive turnaround for Noesi, who had allowed 13 runs on 21 hits over his past three starts.

Chicago rookie first baseman Jose Abreu got his 23rd homer, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Center fielder Adam Eaton went 3-for-4 and has reached base in 20 consecutive games.

“The baseball gods must be upset with us in some way, shape or form,” Eaton said. “We’re not going to have a pity party. No one is going to feel sorry for us. We’re going to have to pick ourselves up and move forward.”

Baltimore right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez remained winless in eight starts at Camden Yards this season, with a 6.28 ERA. He allowed four runs on eight hits, with six strikeouts and two walks, over 6 1/3 innings.

Jimenez has not gotten much run support as the Orioles have scored just five runs for him over his past seven starts.

Right fielder Nick Markakis had three hits for the Orioles (41-36).

Jimenez, who leads the majors with 51 walks, cruised through the first three innings, holding the White Sox scoreless on 38 pitches, with three hits and four strikeouts.

Abreu, however, managed to provide Chicago with a 1-0 lead in the fourth when he lined Jimenez’s first pitch over the left-field fence for a home run.

After Jimenez allowed his first walk of the game to left fielder Alejandro De Aza to open the fifth, Eston made him pay two batters later with a triple to right that increased the margin to 2-0.

Chicago scored twice more in the seventh when Jimenez walked right fielder Dayan Viciedo and allowed a double to left fielder Alejandro De Aza to open the inning. Catcher Tyler Flowers followed with a liner to left that scored both runners; Flowers was called out at second after a brief replay review.

After Hundley and Markakis singled to open the eighth, Noesi was replaced by right-hander Zach Putnam, who got the next two batters to pop out. Left-hander Scott Downs entered and walked Davis to load the bases. Chicago right Javy Guerra then allowed the grand slam to Cruz, tying the game.

“I thought one of the key at-bats the whole inning was Chris,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s one thing to get him 2-2, 3-2, but to finish it off. That won’t go unnoticed. That was a key at-bat to get the at-bat to Nelson. A lot of stuff happened after that, too. I thought Webb’s inning, facing that part of the order, was big. I thought he was key, but Chris’ at-bat was big.”

After a scoreless ninth, the game was delayed one hour and nine minutes because of rain. After two scoreless innings, Webb (4-2) allowed a leadoff walk to catcher Nick Hundley and then a single to Markakis. He then bounced his first pitch to Steve Pearce, scoring pinch runner David Lough.

“Not a good start to a long road trip like this,” Webb said. “We lost some tough ones in Minnesota, and then to come in here and lose the way we did tonight and the first night is tough to swallow. It’s part of the game. You’re not going to have it your way every night. Hopefully, we can go to Toronto and win that series.”

Tommy Hunter (2-1) picked up the win for the Orioles, who improved to 18-18 at Camden Yards.

“It’s big,” Lough said. “That’s our second walk-off win against these guys. They’re a good team. Give credit to them and their pitching staff for holding us. It’s good to get these wins and keep rolling with it.”

NOTES: Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman will start the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay, Orioles manager Buck Showalter announced. ... Orioles RHP Bud Norris continues to battle a groin injury. He threw a bullpen session before Wednesday’s game. However, there is no set time for Norris to make his next start. ... White Sox RHP Scott Carroll will make his first start Friday since May 19. He has pitched effectively out of the bullpen. ... Chicago RHP Andre Rienzo was moved to the bullpen from the rotation after losing his past five starts.