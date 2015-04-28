Orioles game postponed due to Baltimore violence

BALTIMORE -- Major League Baseball commissioner Ron Manfred announced less than one hour before the scheduled first pitch that Monday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to violence in the streets of Baltimore.

The Orioles called off the game in consultation with the Baltimore City Police Department, according to a release by the team.

Manfred said it is possible the rest of the series could be played at another site, and he did not rule out Nationals Park in Washington.

“We are looking at every possible alternative,” he said. “Games could be played elsewhere.”

There was no announcement of a makeup date for Monday’s game.

The White Sox-Orioles series is slated to continue on Tuesday and end Wednesday while the Washington Nationals are on a road trip that ends Sunday. The Orioles are off Thursday before beginning a three-game home series with Tampa Bay on Friday.

Manfred had already been scheduled to be at Monday’s Orioles game to talk to both teams. He has been touring various parks in his first year as commissioner.

During batting practice, CNN broadcast video of youth throwing objects at Baltimore police about 3.6 miles northwest of Camden Yards in another day of protests in the death of Freddie Gray, who died while in city of Baltimore police custody on April 19.

The protests, according to reports, were getting closer to Camden Yards by game time. There were protests outside of Camden Yards on Saturday night during the Orioles-Red Sox game.

The funeral for Gray, 25, was held Monday morning at New Shiloh Baptist church in Baltimore.

“They are all aware of what is going on,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said, referring to his players, before the game was called.

Soon after Manfred made his announcement members of the White Sox, in street clothes, left Camden Yards for the team bus via the media entrance on the south side of the stadium. White Sox outfielder J.B. Shuck, while watching CNN at around 4 p.m. Monday, said the team hotel was in the Inner Harbor, just to the northeast of Camden Yards.

After Manfred made his announcement to about 15 media members, an Orioles spokesman said the Baltimore clubhouse was closed, and it was recommended that the media leave Camden Yards.

NOTES: The scheduled pitchers for Monday’s game were Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman (2-2, 7.58) and Chicago White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-1, 3.33). There was no word on the pitchers for Tuesday ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter has watched tape of the White Sox and was impressed with 2B Micah Johnson, who made his major league debut April 6. “How do you last until the ninth round?” said Showalter, referring to the draft status of Johnson, was taken by the White Sox out of Indiana University in 2012. Johnson is hitting .257 with one double in his first 35 at-bats in his first 13 games this month with the White Sox ... Baltimore won five of six games against the White Sox last year.