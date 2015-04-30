Orioles blow out White Sox at empty Camden Yards

BALTIMORE -- The talk Wednesday normally would have been about how Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis belted an early three-run homer and Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez shut down the Chicago White Sox.

But Wednesday was not a normal day.

That’s because the Orioles and White Sox played the first game in major league history that was not open to the public. Cheering, screaming and yelling were strangely absent on a sunny spring afternoon, and the game was played in an eerily quiet Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Just a few miles from where rioters had trashed, burned and looted two nights before, the Orioles and White Sox played a private baseball game, with Davis’ homer in the first inning and Jimenez’s solid seven-inning start lifting the Orioles to an 8-2 victory.

The Orioles chose to close the game to the public due to concern for fan safety after the riots spawned by the recent death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.

“You tried to stay focused on the competition, us trying to get where we want to be at the end of the season,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But I also talked to them about the people who are going to be sitting around our city watching this game (on TV). How many things have (been) normal here in the last few days in our society?”

Much remained the same at Oriole Park on this unusual day. The music played, the scoreboard and videos kept working, and there was even a seventh-inning stretch with “Thank God I‘m a Country Boy” being played.

Still, the fans were absent. A small group of Orioles faithful watched and cheered from behind the closed gates in left-center field and from a hotel right behind the stadium, especially when the Orioles pounded out one of their 10 hits.

And the Orioles heard them.

“A game with no fans, but they were out at the hotel,” center fielder Adam Jones said. “You could see on the balcony; you could hear them outside the gates. A lot of people were telling me to look up the check-ins on Facebook. So there were people around supporting, just not inside the stadium.”

Sounds from the field also found their way to the press box. Screams of “back, back” on a deep fly ball or “no, no, no” when a player was considering taking an extra base, or “right there” from an umpire on a tag play were easy to hear.

So were nearby sirens or the helicopters that flew overhead from time to time.

The troubles in the streets still are simmering, and players talked before the game about their concerns about the difficult situation. In the end, though, the Orioles and White Sox needed to play a baseball game.

Baltimore quickly took command and needed only two hours and three minutes to finish the job.

The White Sox are heading to Minnesota and want to turn the page.

“I think it was just such a surreal experience that you get past it get ready for tomorrow,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I don’t think we really want to play another one like this.”

The Orioles (10-10), who have won three straight after a five-game losing streak, quickly removed most of the suspense in the game, scoring the first-inning runs off White Sox starter Jeff Samardzija (1-2). They loaded the bases with no outs before Jones hit a sacrifice fly to right for a 1-0 lead.

Davis followed with his three-run homer to right. That broke the game open and gave him an interesting trip around the bases in a very quiet stadium.

“It hit me when I made contact that you could hear it echoing off the empty seats, and obviously when you’re rounding the bases and the only cheers you hear were from outside the stadium,” Davis said. “It’s a weird feeling. I’ll take any home run I can get at any time I can get it, but it’s definitely more fun where there are fans in the stands.”

Shortstop Everth Cabrera added an RBI double and catcher Caleb Joseph an RBI single for a 6-0 lead in the first. Joseph added an RBI single in the third to make it 7-0.

“It was definitely a little different,” said Samardzija, who gave up eight runs in five innings. “It had a spring training feel to it. This is a weird day. I‘m not going to put too much into how we played today.”

Chicago (8-10) got two unearned runs in the fifth. One scored on third baseman Manny Machado’s throwing error, the other on catcher Geovany Soto’s groundout that cut Baltimore’s lead to 7-2.

Machado answered in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to left-center for an 8-2 lead. He finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI thanks to the home run, a double and a single.

The early lead made life easier for Jimenez (2-1), who breezed through seven innings. He gave up two runs (both unearned) and three hits, striking out six and walking one. The right-hander stayed in command the entire time in a game he knew the city was watching even if no one was in the stands.

“We all know everything the city is going through,” Jimenez said. “So that’s something you put in your mind. You have to go out there and do something that would be good for the fans.”

NOTES: The Orioles will be wearing their home uniforms in this weekend’s series that has been moved to Tampa Bay. The Rays are going to wear road uniforms and bat in the top of the innings, just like a visiting team. ... SS J.J. Hardy appears to be moving along with his rehab on his left shoulder. He could be going with the Orioles to Tampa Bay to keep working and might go on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter if everything works out. ... This is Chicago’s lone trip to Baltimore this season, which is why rescheduling these games proved so difficult in the wake of the city’s problems this week. The White Sox return May 28 for a doubleheader to make up the other two postponed games. ... This is the first time either team has played outside of its division this season, the Orioles in the American League East and the White Sox in the Central.