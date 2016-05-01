Abreu makes amends as White Sox edge Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu made an error that proved costly in the eighth inning. However, he made up for it in a big way one inning later.

Abreu lined a tiebreaking single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

In the eighth, Abreu couldn’t handle a throw from third baseman Todd Frazier on a hard-hit ball from Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado with the White Sox up 7-5. That opened the door to a game-tying two-run rally.

Orioles closer Zach Britton (1-1) entered in the ninth and struck out the first two batters before Adam Eaton reached on a bunt single. Britton sprained his left ankle on the play and left, and the Orioles said he’s day-to-day.

Vance Worley came on and walked Carlos Sanchez before Abreu singled to right, scoring Eaton with the winning run.

“[It] means a lot because in the inning before I wasn’t able to complete the out with the great play that Frazier made,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “It was huge, and I can respond. I can hit the ball very well and help the team to win this.”

Nate Jones (2-0) earned the win for Chicago, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings.

The Orioles are one of the best defensive teams in baseball but they made two errors and couldn’t come up with a couple of other plays.

“We gave them four extra outs and it ended up biting us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

The White Sox finished with 10 hits and went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position, They’ve been effective late in games this season and did it again in this game, scoring five of their eight runs in the final three innings.

Chicago has scored 49 of its 95 runs in the seventh inning or later.

“Nights like this, it seems like it’s a night when we are all picking each other up,” Frazier said. “Whether it’s late like a night like this or whatever, to have everyone hitting the ball [is] great.”

The Orioles (14-9) scored four straight runs to take a 5-3 lead before the White Sox rallied for four of their own, the last two on Frazier’s homer in the top of the eighth.

But Baltimore tied the score when Chris Davis lined a two-out, two-run double off Zach Duke. Matt Albers was charged with the runs, ending his string of 30 straight scoreless appearances.

Chicago starter Mat Latos entered the game with an 0.79 ERA and having allowed only two runs and 13 hits in 24 1/3 innings in his first four starts, but Baltimore touched up the right-hander for four runs and a career-high 11 hits in five innings.

Latos also allowed solo homers to Pedro Alvarez and Jonathan Schoop.

The Orioles jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first on Mark Trumbo’s two-out RBI single.

Chicago took the lead with two runs in the fourth, helped by two Orioles errors. The White Sox had runners on first and third with one out when Eaton hit a possible double-play grounder to Machado.

But the third baseman made a wild throw to second, letting one run in and putting runners at second and third. Tyler Saladino then blooped a ball into short right that Schoop got to -- and dropped, bringing in another run.

That was the first error of the season for both Machado and Schoop.

Brett Lawrie added a solo homer with two outs in the fourth to give Chicago a 3-1 lead. That came after a long bottom of the third when the Orioles got three hits, but a double play ruined the inning.

The Orioles put runners on first and second with no outs when Adam Jones grounded toward third to Frazier, who stepped on the bag and threw to Lawrie at second base for the double play. But Machado appeared to reach out during his slide at second and the White Sox challenged the play.

The umpires upheld the play and Chicago manager Robin Ventura kept arguing and eventually was ejected.

Baltimore tied it in the fourth thanks to the solo homers from Alvarez and Schoop. Alvarez struck again in the fifth, lining an RBI double to deep center with two outs that gave the Orioles a 4-3 lead.

Chicago eventually rallied and tied a franchise record with its 17th win of April.

“I thought our guys played a great game,” Ventura said. “They show a lot of fight. We get the lead, we give it up and you come right back. I thought was great.”

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that RHP Hunter Harvey, a first-round pick in 2013 who has battled injuries the past few years, came in after a recent outing and was showing symptoms of groin issues again. He’ll be checked out again by a specialist, and the groin’s just “not healing like it should,” Showalter said. ... C Matt Wieters is catching in consecutive games for the first time this season as the Orioles have been going slowly with him due to his elbow issues. Showalter said Wieters then will get a two-day break (won’t play Sunday and there’s an off day Monday). ... White Sox OF Avisail Garcia was out of the starting lineup Saturday due to a right mid-hamstring strain suffered while running on the final play of Friday night’s game. Manager Robin Ventura said he doesn’t “think there’s a DL situation there,” and everything will be re-evaluated again Sunday. ... Before the game, Ventura said he had not yet spoken with RHP David Robertson (on bereavement leave) but that the team expects the closer to return on Sunday for the finale of this series.