Sale goes to 6-0 as White Sox beat Orioles

BALTIMORE -- On a day when he didn’t have his best stuff, Chris Sale was still able to give the Chicago White Sox a much-needed boost.

Sale became the first pitcher in MLB to earn six victories, Brett Lawrie homered for the third straight game and the White Sox routed the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 on Sunday.

“We got one win and loss record that matters and it’s not mine, that’s for sure,” Sale said. “Just got to keep rolling. We’re playing great baseball against good teams. We have some tough teams to face early on. The way we handled it and the way we played has been great.”

After dropping the opening two games, Chicago earned a split in the four-game series. Baltimore lost two in a row at Camden Yards for the first time this year.

The White Sox have played 19 straight games and are finally off Monday before hosting a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Sale (6-0) became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first six starts since Jon Garland won eight in a row in 2005, according to STATS.com. Sale allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks over 5 1/3 innings. He also threw a season-high 112 pitches in his shortest outing of the season.

“They worked him over a little bit,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Sale. “He wasn’t as sharp as he’s been but even then he didn’t give up anything. So, pitch count got him. The score got him as well. That’s a tough lineup to go through.”

Lawrie had three hits, including a solo homer in the fourth that gave the White Sox an early 1-0 lead. He now has 14 career home runs against Baltimore -- his most against any team.

“I‘m just excited to contribute to the team,” Lawrie said. “Every time I step in the box, I‘m looking to help the team. That what I‘m in there to do.”

The White Sox broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning when they sent 10 men to the plate against right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (1-3). Carlos Sanchez knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice before Jose Abreu and Melky Cabrera each delivered RBI singles.

After Orioles left fielder Nolan Reimold minimized the damage by throwing out Abreu at the plate, Jerry Sands delivered another two-run single that ended Jimenez’s day.

“Nothing changed,” Jimenez said of the fifth. “I think I had everything working. Just one of those innings that you just shake your head and go like, ”Wow.“ I can’t believe this is happening. Pretty much every good pitch that I threw, they were able to get a base hit,”

Jimenez gave up a season-high six runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts over just 4 2/3 innings. He also had a wild pitch and hit two batters.

Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy left the game in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his left foot. Hardy had an X-Ray following the game and the injury was initially diagnosed as a left foot contusion, but that could change.

“There are some things we want to look at further, make sure we get our arms around what exactly it is,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Sale was replaced in the sixth by Jake Petricka, who immediately gave up an RBI single to Reimold that ended the shutout. Chicago right-hander Matt Albers pitched a scoreless seventh and has not allowed an earned run over his last 35 innings.

A sacrifice fly by Dioner Navarro in the ninth rounded out the scoring for the White Sox.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Zach Britton suffered a sprained left ankle in Saturday’s game and was not available. However, it does not appear he will need to go on the DL. ... White Sox RHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for RHP David Robertson, who was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to the game. ... Chicago RF Avisail Garcia was held out of the lineup for the second straight day after straining his right hamstring running out a grounder on the final play of Friday’s game.